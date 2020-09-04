HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team continued its winning ways on Friday, toppling Brockway 4-3.
The Lady Bison won three of the four singles matches and one of the three doubles matches for the victory.
At No. 2 singles, Lindsey Kerlin defeated Brockway’s Morgan Pirow, 6-0, 6-0.
Ally Gaines followed that with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Taylor Rhed at No. 3 singles.
The Lady Bison’s Peyton Reese rounded out the singles wins with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Hannah Zuccolotto.
The doubles team of Kylie VanTassel and Kerlin then toppled Buttery and Pirow at No. 1, 8-4.
Clearfield improved to 2-0 overall. The Lady Bison travel to Central on Wednesday.
Clearfield 4, Brockway 3
Singles
1. Selina Buttery, B, def. Kylie VanTassel, C, 6-4, 6-2.
2. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Morgan Pirow, B, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Ally Gaines, C, def. Taylor Rhed, B, 6-3, 6-3.
4. Peyton Reese, C, def. Hannah Zuccolotto, B, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Ky. VanTassel-Kerlin, C, def. Buttery-Pirow, B, 8-4.
2. Rhed-Zuccolotta, B, def. Gaines-Ki. VanTassel, C, 9-7.
3. Maci Dixon-Emily Machalski, B, def. Lauryn Kitchen-Katelyn Olson, C, 8-8 (10-8).