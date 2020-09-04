HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team continued its winning ways on Friday, toppling Brockway 4-3.

The Lady Bison won three of the four singles matches and one of the three doubles matches for the victory.

At No. 2 singles, Lindsey Kerlin defeated Brockway’s Morgan Pirow, 6-0, 6-0.

Ally Gaines followed that with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Taylor Rhed at No. 3 singles.

The Lady Bison’s Peyton Reese rounded out the singles wins with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Hannah Zuccolotto.

The doubles team of Kylie VanTassel and Kerlin then toppled Buttery and Pirow at No. 1, 8-4.

Clearfield improved to 2-0 overall. The Lady Bison travel to Central on Wednesday.

Clearfield 4, Brockway 3

Singles

1. Selina Buttery, B, def. Kylie VanTassel, C, 6-4, 6-2.

2. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Morgan Pirow, B, 6-0, 6-0.

3. Ally Gaines, C, def. Taylor Rhed, B, 6-3, 6-3.

4. Peyton Reese, C, def. Hannah Zuccolotto, B, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Ky. VanTassel-Kerlin, C, def. Buttery-Pirow, B, 8-4.

2. Rhed-Zuccolotta, B, def. Gaines-Ki. VanTassel, C, 9-7.

3. Maci Dixon-Emily Machalski, B, def. Lauryn Kitchen-Katelyn Olson, C, 8-8 (10-8).

