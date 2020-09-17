HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team upended visiting Tyrone 7-2 on Thursday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex.
Elle Smith led the Lady Bison with four goals and an assist.
Amanda Hazel, Riley Ryen and Emma Hipps also scored.
Hipps, Ryen, Emily McCracken and Lydia Brown each had an assist.
Cayleigh Walker added 11 saves.
Clearfield improved to 3-1-0. The Lady Bison host Philipsburg-Osceola on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Clearfield 7, Tyrone 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Eliza Vance, T, (Chloe LaRosa), 3:20.
2. Elle Smith, C, (Lydia Brown), 10:01.
3. Amanda Hazel, C, (Riley Ryen), 20:01.
4. Smith, C, (penalty kick), 24:15.
5. Ryen, C, (unassisted), 27:24.
6. Avalyn Moore, T, (unassisted), 28:22.
7. Smith, C, (Hipps), 37:40.
Second Half
8. Smith, C, (Emily McCracken), 46:39.
9. Hipps, C, (Smith), 51:10.
Shots: Tyrone 13, Clearfield 14.
Saves: Tyrone (Rayann Walls) 7, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 11.
Corners: Tyrone 0, Clearfield 3.