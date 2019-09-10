HYDE — The Clearfield volleyball team was defeated by Huntingdon in four sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Bison fell by scores of 25-10, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-11.
Paige Rhine had six kills and three blocks for Clearfield, while Adrian Rowles added eight service points and five kills.
Bella Spingola netted 14 assists and 10 service points, while Lauren Coleman had 18 service points with three aces.
“We need to find consistency in our play,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “We are playing real well at times and then we fall apart.
“I am seeing a lot of good things. We just need to practice tomorrow and work hard.”
Clearfield dropped to 0-2 overall. The Lady Bison host Penns Valley on Thursday.