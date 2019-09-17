ROARING SPRING — The Clearfield cross country team split its Mountain League meet at Central on Tuesday.
The boys topped the host Dragons 18-37, while dropping a 20-35 decision to Tyrone. The Lady Bison downed Central 15-50 and fell to the Lady Eagles by tiebreaker after matching them 28-28. Tyrone won by virtue of having the best sixth score. The Lady Bison only have five on the team.
“This was upsetting, especially for how hard some of these girls worked, Clearfield head coach Eric Yingling said..
Avry Grumblatt won the girls race with a time of 22:26. Teammate Amanda McCracken finished in second in 23:11.
Scarlett Singleton was fifth (24:11) and Abby McCracken rounded out the Top 10 with a 27:00.
“Avry hands down dusted the competition despite having some abdominal pain,” Yingling said. “I told her she could stop if she needed to, but she ran even faster as the race went on. She said it hurt, but she also wanted to remain undefeated in he mountain league which she was able to do. Can’t say enough about how tough she is.”
On the boys side, Ben Luzier was the top finishing Bison, crossing the line third in 19:17. Trevor Franek (20:01) and Tyler Olson (20:03) were seventh and eighth, respectively, while Simon Quigley took 10th (20:41.).
Clearfield is back in action Sept. 24 at Bellefonte.
Boys
Clearfield 18, Central 37
Tyrone 16, Central 42
Tyrone 20, Clearfield 35.
Top 10
1. Garen Hoy, T, 18:59. 2. Matt Savino, T, 18:59.5. 3. Ben Luzier, CL, 19:17. 4. AJ Detwiler, T, 19:39. 5. Ian Imler, T, 19:43. 6. Trevor Franek, CL, 20:01. 7. Tyler Olson, CL, 20:03. 8. Luke Knisely, Ce, 20:12. 9. Blaine Hoover, T, 20:13. 10. Simon Quigley, CL, 20:41.
Other Clearfield runners: 12. Michael Odrosky, 21:11. 25. Will Brickley, 27:12.
Girls
Clearfield 15, Central 50
Tyrone 15, Central 50
Tyrone 28, Clearfield 28
Top 10
1. Avry Grumblatt, CL, 22:26. 2. Amanda McCracken, CL, 23:11. 3. Ella Pearson, T, 23:23. 4. Marissa Lewis, T, 24:00. 5. Scarlett Singleton, CL, 24:11. 6. Beth Pearson, T, 24:50. 7. Stephanie Ramsey, T, 26:01. 8. Maia Jeffries, Ce, 26:11. 9. Paige Webster, T, 26:52. 10. Abby McCracken, CL, 27:00.
Other Clearfield runners: 14. Alycia Edwards, 34:47.