HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional 86 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County also reported three more deaths, bringing the total to 31.
Cambria County added 138 new cases and 13 deaths, while Centre County added 105 cases and three deaths. Blair County reported 103 new cases and six more deaths.
Elk County added 40 new cases and no deaths, while Jefferson County added 36 cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases for Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair — 6,551 cases and 122 deaths
- Cambria — 7,437 cases and 170 deaths
- Centre — 7,919 cases and 113 deaths
- Clearfield — 3,039 cases and 31 deaths
- Elk — 938 cases and 13 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,508 cases and 20 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 10,049 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 519,369.
There are 6,295 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,264 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4 stood at 16.2%.
As of Dec. 15, there were 278 new deaths reported for a total of 13,168 deaths attributed to COVID-19.