CCC/PASR held its eigth annual “Not Going Back to School” picnic at Parker Dam State Park on Thursday, Aug. 29.
In addition to members and guests, several local politicians and candidates attended, including County Commissioners John Sobel and Mark McCracken; Candidates for County Commissioner Lisa Kovalick and David Glass; District Attorney William Shaw, Jr. and William Armstrong, office manager for state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria.
The guests spoke briefly on issues of importance to them, which was followed by a short question and answer session.
Members and guests then enjoyed a picnic lunch. CC/PASR’s next event will be the Fall meeting and Luncheon to be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Thursday, Oct. 24.
More information and reservation forms will be in the upcoming newsletter.
The next monthly luncheon will be Tuesday, Sept. 17 at St. Charles Cafe in Clearfield at 11:30 a.m.