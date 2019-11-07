The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in October in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- James John Varner of Houtzdale and Kimberly Ann Clouser of Houtzdale
- Gerald D. Fisch of Morrisdale and Cheyenne Sierra Albert of Morrisdale
- Bryce Lyn Bush of Clearfield and Victoria Emma Walker of Clearfield
- Shane Michael Billings of Clearfield and Taylor Eden Gallaher of Clearfield
- Chad Alan Maney of Clearfield and Keri Ann Biddick of Clearfield
- Brent Edward Berquist of DuBois and Megan Louise Posteraro of DuBois
- Cesar Ruiz Jr. of Mahaffey and Autumn May Haag of Mahaffey
- Christopher Robert Ferguson of DuBois and Audra Lynn Krise of DuBois
- William Glenn Kephart Jr. of Woodland and Shianne Lee Sanders of Woodland
- Charles Blake Jury of Clearfield and Sabrina Renee Hamilton of Karthaus
- Mark Alan Carlson of DuBois and Nancy Jane Knarr of Sykesville
- Andrew Thomas Hershberger of Falls Creek and Jamie Lee Powers of Falls Creek
- Christopher Michael Graham of DuBois and Angela Marie Ryan of DuBois
- Edward Gordon of Houtzdale and Alice Annette Hazel Bowman of Mountville
- Dan Allen Wilt Jr. of Curwensville and Bambi Lynn Gillen of Curwensville
- Melvin Lynn Leamer of Westover and Leta Belle Brink of Westover
- Trevor Dawayne Hunt of West Decatur and Ronna Dawn Wisor of West Decatur
- Brandon Scott Francisco of Smoke Run and Autum Marie Lutchko of Madera
- Don Francis Oaks of Mahaffey and Cheyanne Brooke Williams of Mahaffey
- Jeremy Michael Rising of Delmont and Kayla Renae Ann Hamilton of Karthaus
- William Blaine Clyde of DuBois and Cheryl Lynn Roy of DuBois
- Edward Bruce Matthews of Osceola Mills and Michelle Baldwin of Osceola Mills
- Timothy Shane Nedza of DuBois and Cassie Cassadra Pino of DuBois
- Demetrius Antonio Baker of Houtzdale and Tamika Chantia Bradley of Philadelphia
- Timothy Wilford Wilkes of Houtzdale and Elisha Fawn Bumbarger of Houtzdale
- Robert L. McGonigal of Pottersdale and Emily Lili Campa of Pottersdale
- Jordan Tyler Johnson of Philadelphia and Jasmine Lilly Persall of Kersey