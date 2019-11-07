The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in October in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • James John Varner of Houtzdale and Kimberly Ann Clouser of Houtzdale
  • Gerald D. Fisch of Morrisdale and Cheyenne Sierra Albert of Morrisdale
  • Bryce Lyn Bush of Clearfield and Victoria Emma Walker of Clearfield
  • Shane Michael Billings of Clearfield and Taylor Eden Gallaher of Clearfield
  • Chad Alan Maney of Clearfield and Keri Ann Biddick of Clearfield
  • Brent Edward Berquist of DuBois and Megan Louise Posteraro of DuBois
  • Cesar Ruiz Jr. of Mahaffey and Autumn May Haag of Mahaffey
  • Christopher Robert Ferguson of DuBois and Audra Lynn Krise of DuBois
  • William Glenn Kephart Jr. of Woodland and Shianne Lee Sanders of Woodland
  • Charles Blake Jury of Clearfield and Sabrina Renee Hamilton of Karthaus
  • Mark Alan Carlson of DuBois and Nancy Jane Knarr of Sykesville
  • Andrew Thomas Hershberger of Falls Creek and Jamie Lee Powers of Falls Creek
  • Christopher Michael Graham of DuBois and Angela Marie Ryan of DuBois
  • Edward Gordon of Houtzdale and Alice Annette Hazel Bowman of Mountville
  • Dan Allen Wilt Jr. of Curwensville and Bambi Lynn Gillen of Curwensville
  • Melvin Lynn Leamer of Westover and Leta Belle Brink of Westover
  • Trevor Dawayne Hunt of West Decatur and Ronna Dawn Wisor of West Decatur
  • Brandon Scott Francisco of Smoke Run and Autum Marie Lutchko of Madera
  • Don Francis Oaks of Mahaffey and Cheyanne Brooke Williams of Mahaffey
  • Jeremy Michael Rising of Delmont and Kayla Renae Ann Hamilton of Karthaus
  • William Blaine Clyde of DuBois and Cheryl Lynn Roy of DuBois
  • Edward Bruce Matthews of Osceola Mills and Michelle Baldwin of Osceola Mills
  • Timothy Shane Nedza of DuBois and Cassie Cassadra Pino of DuBois
  • Demetrius Antonio Baker of Houtzdale and Tamika Chantia Bradley of Philadelphia
  • Timothy Wilford Wilkes of Houtzdale and Elisha Fawn Bumbarger of Houtzdale
  • Robert L. McGonigal of Pottersdale and Emily Lili Campa of Pottersdale
  • Jordan Tyler Johnson of Philadelphia and Jasmine Lilly Persall of Kersey

