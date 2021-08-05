GRAMPIAN –Clearfield County’s Master Gardeners are looking to grow the program.
Program Coordinator Brenda Rumfola said, “With more members the group can do even more. “We really haven’t done that many activities because we are looking for new member trainees. The more members the more we are able to do.”
The Master Gardener program is offered through Penn State Extension. It is a basic training program open to residents who are willing to volunteer to share gardening knowledge with the public through community outreach.
According to the program’s manual, Clearfield County is believed to have had the first established Master Gardner program in the state with the first graduates completing their training in 1982. However in recent years, the program was dormant until recently when there was an effort to activate it again.
According to information on Penn State Extension’s website, The Master Gardener program is administered at a county level where recruitment, training, and volunteer service occur. Trainees are required to participate in a minimum of 40 hours of classroom training, score 80 percent or higher on the final exam, and fulfill 50 hours of volunteer service.
Basic training class schedules vary based on location and include the following topics: botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants, vegetables, lawn care, pruning, woody ornamentals, herbaceous plants, native plants, weeds and invasive plants. The training fee of $200 includes a copy of the Penn State Master Gardener Manual.
“There are also a lot of fringe benefits. You can share plants with fellow enthusiasts and make a difference in the community you live in,” Rumfola explained.
The program’s newest members Susan McNamee and Joel Mounts said they were very pleased with the training they received and are anxious to share it.
“This program is great for people who not only have an interest in gardening but also want the educational experience,” Mounts said.
He noted the program is very informative. “There is a good focus on what you need to know for the test. They make it very manageable and give you what you need to succeed. The thing that separates the Master Gardener program from a gardening club is the educational value from Penn State. It is just phenomenal.”
Rumfola said, “A lot of people have a desire to make a difference for the environment and the world and the Master Gardener program is a great way to get started.”
The mission statement of the Master Gardner program reads, “The Penn State Master Gardener volunteer program supports the outreach mission of Penn State Extension by utilizing unbiased research-based information to educate the public and our communities on best practices in sustainable horticulture and environmental stewardship.”
In Clearfield County the next Master Gardner basic training class will start in October and run through March. It is currently conducted mostly virtually with the lessons being archived so if a participant misses one they are able to go back and watch it. There will be time off around the holidays, Rumfola said. Residents who are interested in registering for the course or would like more information about the program can visit the website, https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener or email Rumfola at bdr5264@psu.edu.