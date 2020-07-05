HARRISBURG — On Thursday, the state Department of Health added three new COVID-19 cases and set the total of positive COVID-19 cases in Clearfield County at 75. On Sunday, data now shows there are 74 cases.
The state has previously said that discrepancies in case numbers can be attributed to having incorrect lab submission reports that are then fixed once the address of the residence is corrected.
Centre County saw a large jump in the holiday weekend, as they are now listed at 227 cases — an increase of 16 since Thursday. Cambria and Blair counties also had a double-digit jumps in the past few days with 11 and 10 new cases, respectively.
Jefferson County gained six new cases while Elk County gained five.
There were also no new deaths in any of the area counties.
County cases of COVID-19 in The Progress region are listed below:
- Blair –84 cases and 1 death
- Cambria –96 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre –227 cases and 7 deaths
- Clearfield –74 cases and 0 deaths
- Elk –20 cases and 0 deaths
- Jefferson –30 cases and 1 death
The state Department of Health confirmed that there are 479 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 89,854. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
There are 6,753 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 4 new deaths reported.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 734,846 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4
- 1% are ages 5-12
- Nearly 3% are ages 13-18
- Nearly 8% are ages 19-24
- Nearly 37% are ages 25-49
- 24% are ages 50-64
- Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,923 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,346 cases among employees, for a total of 21,296 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,806 of our total cases are in health care workers.