HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported Friday that Clearfield County has gained four new positive coronavirus cases.
Blair County gained 13 new cases, while Cambria County gained 12. Centre County reported six new positives. Jefferson and Elk counties remained the same.
Blair and Centre counties also reported one new death for each.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 317 cases and 8 deaths
- Cambria — 365 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 386 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 186 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 54 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 75 cases and 1 death
DOH confirmed there are 829 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 122,950. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 147 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13 is 165,694 with 5,600 positive cases. There were 26,069 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 13. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,445 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths reported.