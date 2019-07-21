“I’ve been a fair kid my entire life. It’s always been my family’s tradition to attend the Clearfield County Fair,” said 2018 Clearfield County Fair Queen Jayna Vicary when she gave her farewell address at the 2019 Clearfield County Fair Queen banquet.
Vicary, of Curwensville, sat down with The Progress to recount her active year as the royal ambassador of the Clearfield County Fair. “I’ve been busy. There has been a lot of parades, events, school functions, festivals and other events that I have attended representing the fair. I’ve also raised money for the queen’s charity – the Children’s Miracle network,” she said.
In addition to raising funds, Vicary was fortunate to have a tour of the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Danville. “Myself and a few member of the court were able to take a tour of the hospital and meet some of the patients. That really changed my view. I see where the funds go and how they have been used to change lives. The kid’s faces just light up when they see you coming down the hall. We met all ages of patients from the youngest in the neonatal intensive care unit to older kids.”
Vicary said while in the past, the queen’s committee has sponsored organized events to raise funds for CMN, during her reign there were no events. We sold candy bars and I am currently selling tickets for a basket of locally made products that will be raffled off at the fair. The proceeds from the ticket sales will go to local charities. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5.”
Vicary, a second year welding engineering student at Penn College, Williamsport, crafted a LOVE sign that is included in the basket’s contents. She said she hopes, after earning her four-year degree, “to move into the field, first securing an engineering or inspector position and eventually owning her own businsess.
In addition to make appearances, Vicary has been raising a lamb, Reign, to sell at the 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock sale –a job, she said is unfamiliar. “It is a new experience. It has been fun watching Reign grow. He has definitely changed in size,” she explained.
She said she encourages all young women to enter the Clearfield County Fair Queen competition. She said those considering competing should not be discouraged if they don’t place in their first try. Vicary entered the contest three times. “The first time I was just in the contest. Then I was on the court and last year I was crowned queen,” she said.
Not only is the experience of serving as fair royalty fun but it will have a powerful long-lasting effect on participants, Vicary said.
“There are so many life-changing opportunities. The contest helps you be a more mature and outgoing person. The knowledge you gain from the people you meet through the fair is unreal. You will meet so many great people and get an insiders look at the fair which will give you a new perspective. It is so cool to be at the state Fair Convention and give an opinion on the entertainment planning for the Clearfield County Fair’s free stage and the Expo Plaza.”