The area’s biggest event, Clearfield County Fair is celebrating its 159th year in 2019.
The Clearfield County Fair was originally named “Clearfield County Fair and Industrial Exhibition” and was organized by the Agricultural Society in 1852.
After a competition was held between Clearfield and Curwensville, plans for a fair came to life in October of 1860. Clearfield was the winner, and has hosted the fair ever since, except for the years 1895 and 1896, when Grampian was the fair site for harness racing purposes.
The Clearfield Driving Park became the permanent fairground location in 1870. By 1925, the fair had two buildings, a grandstand and exposition hall.
The fair has seen the ups and downs the years. In 1935, with the country in the midst of the Great Depression the fair was suspended.
The James E. Strates Shows made their first appearance on the Midway in 1937.
In 1938, the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department began managing the fair, and the first fireman’s parade marched by the grandstand.
The fair has been held the week before Labor Day ever since.
World War II put a stop to the fair in 1944 and 1945, and 170 fire company members went off to war, which resulted in the death of five firemen.
The Fair Board came about in 1942, beginning operations in 1946. In the late ‘70s, they entered a lease with the Clearfield Borough to fully manage the grounds and buildings.
“Since then, the Fair Board has put over one million dollars in renovations and improvements into the fair grounds, also known as the Clearfield Driving Park,” according to www.clearfieldcountyfair.com. They purchased the Silkmill property — now known as the Expo II building — in the 1980s.
Over the years the fair has hosted some of the nation’s biggest stars, including legends such as Bob Hope, Kenny Rogers and Garth Brooks to today’s stars including Lady Antebellum and Florida Georgia Line. Other past performers include Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, Meatloaf, Alice Cooper, Journey and Poison to name a few.
This year will also feature some classic favorites including Kansas, and Chase Rice with Devin Dawson.
The fair has a large number and variety of competitions, performances, exhibits and tons of family activities, and the Clearfield County Fair Board continues to exceed the event’s expectations, making it one of Pennsylvania’s biggest fairs.
The Board was recognized during the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs in 2017 with the Zone 1 “Fair of the Year” award.
Information was provided by the Clearfield County Fair Board. For more, visit www.clearfieldcountyfair.com/history.