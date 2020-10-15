CLEARFIELD –The dedication and efforts of Clearfield County Domestic Relations Department Director Rick Redden were recently revered at the state level. Redden is the 2020 recipient of the Robert S. Stewart award.
The award is the highest honor given by the Domestic Relations Association of Pennsylvania. It is presented annually to those whose achievements have won the admiration and respect of child support workers throughout the commonwealth.
Redden said he was very pleased when he was notified he had been selected to receive the award. “I was pretty excited about it and was extremely honored and proud.” He said he does not know who nominated him. “The person did it anonymously,” he said.
The Robert S. Stewart award has been given annually since 1976. It is given to a person who exemplifies ideas established by Robert S. Stewart in the pursuit for collecting support of children in Pennsylvania. In the 44 years, the award has been presented it has been given to a judge or domestic relations employee in counties larger than Clearfield County, he explained.
Redden said most years, the award would have been presented at DRAP’s annual conference but the session was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead DRAP President Adam Fencil, who is the domestic relations director of Butler County, visited his office to present the award, in person. “Even though the conference didn’t happen, that doesn’t take the shine off the award,” he stated.
According to the summary of accomplishments provided with his nomination, Redden “is a steadfast, committed and loyal member of the DRAP board who would do anything asked of him. His dedication, sound historical knowledge and advice and ability to provide input, even when its not a popular insight, are incomparable and have been extremely valuable to DRAP and those on the board of directors seeking a sound board and to the statewide child support program as a whole.”
Since 1998, Redden has served as the department director for Clearfield County Domestic Relations. The Clearfield County Domestic Relations Office is responsible for working with families to establish and enforce support obligations for children and spouses. Domestic Relations is part of the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas. It helps the court establish and enforce court orders for child support and spousal support. Redden said he oversees 20 department employees.
When asked what he enjoys about his job, Redden said, “I like everything about my job. It is a very rewarding position to be in making sure children receive the support they are entitled to and in some cases see broken families get back together.”
Redden has more than 33 years in the fields of child support and child support enforcement. He began his career as an enforcement officer after completing four years at Clarion University where he studied communications and public relations.
During his career, he has held a number of positions within Clearfield County Domestic Relations’ department. He has served as chief enforcement officer, enforcement unit supervisor and assistant director.
Redden currently serves as the second vice president of the Domestic Relations Association of Pennsylvania. He has been a member of DRAP for 22 years and has served on several committees during that time.
He has also served on numerous boards relating to child support and children including PACSES GSD, PACSES County 8 and Domestic Relations Association of Pennsylvania’s board of directors.
Redden and his wife, Lisa, reside in Clearfield. They are the parents of two sons, Dr. Nicholas Redden, a physical therapist at the Cleveland Clinic and Andrew Redden, a certified public accountant.