- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 21 –26:
- Catherine Kuhn to Sandra Kuhn McCormack, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Scott E. Johnson to Park Lauffer, $85,000, Woodward Township.
- JR Land Company, Inc. to Leonard C. Martin Jr., $1, Decatur Township.
- Citizens Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs and United States of America, Osceola Mills Borough, $1.
- Park E. Lauffer to Melissa A. Catalano, $125,000, Morris Township.
- Larry Fetters and Donna M. Fetters to Eldon R. Reams and Hope M. Reams, $25,000, Decatur Township.
- Dale Kratz and Lawrence Kratz to Rusty Evans and Karen Evans, $2,500, Graham Township.
- Barry Lee Whitehead to Scott Twoey and Katie Twoey, $2,000, Decatur Township.
- Susan Lynn Conaway and Robert A. Conaway to Richard A. Wisor and Janet M. Wisor, $8,500, Wallaceton Borough.
- Michael W. Goodman and Mary Anne Goodman to Michael W. Goodman, trustee, Mary Anne Goodman, trustee, and Goodman Trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Frederick J. Klinger to Wendy L. Klauda, $1, Bloom Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Paul E. Reed by tax claim, Matthew J. Reed by tax claim, Milan P. Reed by tax claim and Dennis P. Reed by tax claim to Paul C. Dale, $800, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Daniel R. Queck by tax claim and Tammy L. Queck by tax claim to Ben R. Douthett and Rhonda L. Douthett, $450, Sandy Township.
- John E. Feigh and Mary Jane Feigh to Aaron M. Bakaysa and Rachel Bakaysa, $49,900, Coalport Borough.
- Thomas A. Barrow and Patricia A. Barrow to Michael H. G. Evans and Jennifer L. Evans, $50,000, Graham Township.
- Anthony T. Jury and Jade N. Jury to Michael D. Minicucci and Haylee N. Plummer, $117,000, Bradford Township.
- Matthew D. Jewell, by aif, and Brian W. Jewell, aif, to William L. MacDonald and Jill R. MacDonald, $136,750, Lawrence Township.
- Kenny L. Hand to Steven P. Shaw, $3,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Riverview Bank and CBT Bank to JDDS Rentals LLC, $25,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Matthew A. Hugill and Tara E. Hugill to Jeffrey M. Parks and Ciara M. Parks, $160,000, Chest Township.
- P. Brent Register and Nathan P. Buzzanca Jr. to Raymond E. Gisewhite Jr. and Raymond E. Gisewhite III, $40,000, Lawrence Township.
- Rick A. Butler, Mary A. Butler, Todd E. Butler, and Karen Butler to Heather M. Pritchard, $70,000, Penn Township.
- Angie L. Russell to David S. Bebow and Jeanne M. Bebow, $1,500, Sandy Township.
- Brock K. Wertz and Chelsea L. Wertz to Dario L. Wayne, $22,000, Pike Township.
- Marcelle M. Ferraraccio, administratrix, and James R. Young estate to Scott R. Sutterlin and Suncha Walko, $20,000, DuBois City.
- Susan R. Baney to Shawna Rae Shaw Baney, $1, Boggs Township.
- Carl Z. Gasbarre and Marsha Gasbarre to James R. Patridge and Autumn M. Partridge, $21,500, DuBois City.
- Mary E. Sellers to John W. Theis Jr., $36,000, Lawrence Township.
- Secretary of Veterans Affairs and United States of America to Ethan E. Tkacik, $45,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Steven E. Pentz and Jamie L. Williams to Alex J. Holt and Lindsey R. Derrick, $120,000, Penn Township.
- Andrew Whyte and Ann Whyte to Ann Whyte, $1, Sandy Township.
- Frank M. Tees to David Blair Halikman, $1, Decatur Township.
- Susan Lucas, Doyle Lucas, John H. Bish, and Nancy R. Bish to Susan Lucas and Doyle Lucas, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to David L. Coles and Kathleen A. Coles, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kathleen Shunkwiler to Thomas J. Lombardi, $60,000, Ramey Borough.
- Lorraine H. Dale to Lorraine H. Dale, Sharon L. Delancey, Colleen R. Washinger, and Scott L. Dale, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Lorraine Wood Dale and Lorraine H. Dale to Lorraine H. Dale, Sharon L. Delancey, Colleen R. Washinger, and Scott L. Dale, $1, Ferguson Township.
- William H. Hazelton and Janet I. Hazelton to Rena Hazelton, $1, Jordan Township.
- William H. Hazelton and Janet I. Hazelton to Briana Beck to Devin Beck, $1, Jordan Township.
- Shelly R. Tissue, administratrix, and Linda L. Tissue estate to Angela S. Gulish and John L. Gulish, $15,000, Sandy Township.
- Joseph Yuhas and Sandra L. Yuhas to Joseph A. Yuhas and Susan Wyland, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Joseph A. Yuhas and Sandra L. Yuhas to Joseph A. Yuhas and Joseph Alan Yuhas, $1, Bigler Township.
- Daniel H. Hummel Jr. and Amelia D. Hummel to Mandy R. Deal and Ronnie L. Cober Jr., $122,000, Morris Township.
- Gary L. Clarkson Sr. and Debra K. Clarkson to Gary L. Clarkson Jr., Korinn Clarkson, Joshua Troy Clarkson, and Christina Clarkson, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Timothy L. Thompson and Shari A. Thompson to Tyler M. Schnarrs, $109,500, Decatur Township.
- Laura L. Mentzer and Filson L. Cartwright Jr. to Emmylou Metz, $100,000, Morris Township
- Deborah L. Bricen and Merlyn M. Bricen to Barbara A. Himes, $110,000, Huston Township.
- Douglas E. Heller and Lorrie Heller to Adam D. Bray and Raven M. Bray, $119,000, Morris Township.
- Dean F. Lenhart and Ella Lenhart to Philip J. Cotchen, custodian, Christina L. Cotchen, custodian, and Isaac Philip Cotchen, minor child, $1, Huston Township.
- Michael J. Gray and Linda D. Gray to Michael J. Gray and Brittany E. Gray, $1, Brady Township.
- Irvin E. McGarry, Steven B. McGarry, and Ivy Lynne McGarry to Steven B. McGarry, Ivy Lynne McGarry, Jeffrey A. McGary, Sherry L. Jenkins, Lois A. Eyer, Clara E. McCall, Louise A. McGary, and Carla A. Franek, $500, Jordan Township.
- Aaron Hugar to Ryan Voss and Jessica L. Voss, $135,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Elizabeth C. Ishman and Andrew J. Streiner to Anthony J. Benanti, $122,000, DuBois City.
- George W. Murray and Teresa C. Murray to Haiko Cornellisen and Rebecca Bish Cornelissen, $80,000, DuBois City.
- Stephen L. Livergood, executor and Lewis A. Livergood estate to Kathy Leigey, Brenda Wingard, Cheryl Collins, David Livergood, Deborah Livergood, and Stephen Livergood, $1, Goshen Township.
- Lazy Acres Tract LP, by general partner, and Lazy Acres Tract Management LLC, general partner, to Tracy L. Brumbaugh and Paul Auraundt, $18,000, Karthaus Township.
- William C. Barton II and Jody Haire Barton to Tori Hamilton, $119,900, DuBois City.
- Katherine M. Forcey to Ralph G Lingle II and Jamie L. Lingle, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Betty L. Shenkle, by poa, Valerie Jo Wetstone, aif and individual, Linda Sue Shenkle Tock, S & T Bank, trustee, William Shenkle family trust, and Betty Shenkle Family Trust to James Christopher Mitchell and Cheryl Ann Mitchell, $215,000, DuBois City.
- Jill R. MacDonald to William D. Miller, $42,000, Greenwood Township.
