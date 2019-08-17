- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15:
- Clearfield Co. Tax Claim Bureau and Wallace Ray Sherry by Tax Claim to Ford O. Bell, $41,820, Sandy Township
- Ruth I. Barcosky to Natasha Marcinko, $1, Cooper Township
- Russel Real Estate LLC to Ronald H. Dotts and Michelle M. Dotts, $45,000, Glen Hope Borough
- Brett H. Warland Trustee, Rex H. Warland Revocable Trust, Carol M. Warland Revocable Trust, to Brett H. Warland, $1, Sandy Township
- Jennifer M. Assalone and Richard Barton to James Martin and Melissa Martin, $12,000, Huston Township
- Megan Hoover and Jordan Hoover to Ayla D. Becker, $73,220, DuBois City
- Linda H. Weaver and Karen M. Weaver to James C. Clark and Gay L. Clark, $1,200, New Washington Borough
- Ronald A. Mahute to Donald L. Barnard, $53,000, Morris Township
- Crist R. Byler, Ida D. Byler, Edwin D. Miller, and Martha C. Miller to Chester Miller and Emma A. Miller, $1,000, Ferguson Township
- Crist R. Byler, Ida D. Byler, Edwin D. Miller, and Martha C. Miller to Crist E. Miller and Elizabeth A. Miller, $1, Ferguson Township
- Patrick B. Morgan and Lana B. Morgan to Travis Richard French, $1,000, Pike Township
- Edward A. Hurd and Robin M. Hurd to Robert Dickey and Rhonda Dickey, $106,600, Clearfield Borough
- Penalope M. Dematteo to Charles A. Lefort and Kelly R. Lefort, $48,000, Clearfield Borough
- Susan L. Denochick and Gregory J. Denochick to Gregory J. Denochick, $1, Morris Township
- Ronald V. Plubell and Mary S. Plubell to Matthew D. Pickering and Yvonne K. Pickering, $38,000, Covington Township
- George R. Hemmert by Agent, Jennifer Hemmert Agent, and Jason Urbanik to Jerry J. Singer, $79,900, Houtzdale Borough
- John Johnson to Melvin J. Rainey and Charletta M. Rainey, $2,500, Burnside Township
- Julie A. Mundy to Melvin J. Rainey and Charletta M. Rainey, $2,500, Burnside Township
- Clifford E. Reed III and Kelly R. Reed to Cory D. Jamieson, $325,000, Lawrence Township
- Floyd L. Oshall Jr. to Regina Oshall, $100, Coalport Borough
- Patricia J. Ponish to Samuel D. Brink, $1, Chest Township
- Samuel D. Brink to William M. Lucas and Andrew T. Lucas, $15,000, Chest Township
- Caroline Marie Krul Est. and Ruth A. Paulinellie Executrix to Thomas A. Bender, $70,000, DuBois City
- Robert James Taylor Executor and Cecil E. Taylor Jr. Est to Ryan A. Hammond and Alyssa M. Knee, $140,140, Goshen Township
- Paul D. Horchen and Rebecca L. Horchen to Kevin Salandra, $86,000, DuBois City
- Jack W. Zimmerly and Alice M. Zimmerly to Troy E. Donahue and Barbara J. Donahue, $45,000, DuBois City
- Bruce R. Dickey to Haley Blackburn, $42,300, Greenwood Township
- Holly K. Thompson and Quentin C. McClarren to Quentin C. McClarren and Holly K. Thompson, $1, Decatur Township
- Hazel Ann Srock Irwin to Sue Ann Canniff and Leigh Ann Conic, $1, Gulich Township
- Ronald W. Kuhn to Ronald W. Kuhn, $1, Curwensville
- Darren J. Laub and Karen Laub to Brittany D. Boyer and John R. Orange, $109,000, Sandy Township
- Timothy R. Berggren, Lois Bohn, and Kevin Bohn to Christopher A. Samsel and Laurie R. Samsel, $105,000, Pike Township
- Sandra K. Volpe to Sandra K. Volpe and Melissa K. Harchak, $1, Gulich Township
- John H. Kuhns and Frances R. Kuhns to James Taylor and Lisa Taylor, $200, Sandy Township
- Alice J. Teasdale to Lori A. Teasdale, $1, Burnside Township
- Neil A. Schlabach and Barbara B. Schlabach to David Ankeny, $35,000, Burnside Township
- Robert H. Stamm Jr. and Rhonda L. Stamm to Cory M. Leonard and Katelynne Robbins Daubs, $52,000, Goshen Township
- Valerie J. Ryals Successor Trustee and Ayle Family Trust to Eric J. Beckes and Jean M. Beckes, $425,000, Brady Township
- Clearfield Co. Sheriff, Richard A. Tomlinson Jr. by Sheriff sale, Carolyn L. Waite by Sheriff sale, Wells Fargo Bank Trustee at the Suit of Tomlinson and Waite property, Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust, Mortgage Pass through Certificates to Wells Fargo Bank Trustee, Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust, and Mortgage Pass Through Certificates, $3,452.22, Clearfield Borough
- Ralph G. Lingle Jr. and Ralph G. Lingle III to Ralph G. Lingle III, $1, Clearfield Borough
- Robert Rinehart and Monique Rinehart to Robert Rinehart, Monique Rinehart, Marisa Rinehart, and Sarah Rinehart, $1, Sandy Township
- Ashley Reed, Daniel Weakland, and Nancy Weakland to Daniel Weakland and Nancy Weakland, $1, Westover Borough
- Clearfield LMS LLC and Land and Mapping Services LLC to Jailhouse LLC, $90,000, Clearfield Borough
- Andrea F. Quick to Carey W. Huber and Jacqueline A. Huber, $225,000, Woodward Township
- C. Alan Walker General partner, Susan W. Walker General partner, Shannon Land and Mining Company, Nathan L. Buck, and Colleen D. Buck to Nathan L. Buck and Colleen D. Buck, $7,200, Girard Township
- Norma Miller, Shirley K. Duez, Willard Winters Est., Carol Diane Kephart, Judith W. Webb, Robert Webb, Gerald L. Winters, Bonita M. Winters, Lisa D. Winters, Elwood Winters Est., Lemoine Bath, J. Vonnell Bath, Dorothy Nichter, Tom Nichter, Rosalie Winters, Ann Moroni, Robert Moroni, Julie Peterson, Daniel Keith by POA, Herman Keith POA and Individual, Beverly Keith, Verda P. Soltz, David J. Soltz, Norman Parks, Janice Parks, Cathy Verbeck, Willard Verbeck Jr., Herman Parks Est., Ida Winters Est., Ira Winters Est., Marlene Kenjora, Deborah Kenjora Thompson, Wayne Winters Est., Dorothy Bath Est., Helen Keith Est. to Deborah L. Kenjora Thompson, $2,246.67, Decatur Township
- Jerry L. Bloom and Jerry A. Bloom to Matthew A. Rowles, $5,000, Pike Township
- Derek T. Danver and Sloan J. Danver to Alexander J. Starr and Jessica R. Starr, $136,000, Clearfield Borough
- Derek C. Owens, Jessica L. Owens, and Lance E. Owens to Derek C. Owens and Lance E. Owens, $1, Brandford Township
- Derek C. Owens, Jessica L. Owens, and Lance E. Owens to Derek C. Owens and Jessica L. Owens, $1, Brandford Township
- Alverta Mcintosh to Tara L. McClure, $1, DuBois City
- Michael P. Sones Administrator, Garry Kenneth Sones Est., and Dale R. Sones to Michael P. Sones, $1, Cooper Township
- William Shugarts and Amy Shugarts to Raymond W. Alexander III and Hannah L. Alexander, $388,000, Graham Township
- Shirley Keidel Verbos Executrix, Catheryn F. Keidel Est., and Robert S. Keidel Est. to Crown Resorts LTD, $300, Sandy Township
- Robert D. Marshall and Dorothy R. Marshall to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township
- William Mortych and Donna Zambo to Richard R. Strunak Jr. and Diane M. Beutell Strunak, $10, Sandy Township
- Paul J. Gilotty and Carol A. Gilotty to Shawn Anthony Alesi and Beth Ann Alesi, $25,000, Goshen Township
- Donald W. Saxton and Denise L. Saxton to Mark L. Edmiston and Emily A. Edmiston, $185,000, Sandy Township
- Stacy L. Huff and Lewis Huff to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $200, DuBois City
- Thomas A. Foster and Linda E. Foster to Lesley E. Appleton, $152,000, Sandy Township
- Donald I. Bouch and Dorothy J. Bouch to Robert B. Sturgeon and Kathleen Bowers, $135,900, Sandy Township
- David John Vanish to Logan C. Viard and Victoria M. Viard, $5,000, Bigler Township
- Andrea Sedlak to Carey W. Huber and Jacqueline A. Huber, $5,000, Woodward Township
- Tecam Enterprises LLC to Keith B. Loesch and Donna M. Loesch, $95,000, Clearfield Borough
- Aaron M. Long to Brenden Wisor, $139,900, Decatur Township
