Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE PA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN CLEARFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... * UNTIL 1215 PM EDT. * AT 1116 AM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 8 MILES SOUTH OF ROCKTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO TREES, ROOFS, AND SIDING. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CURWENSVILLE, HYDE, ROCKTON, GRAMPIAN AND TROUTVILLE. FOR THOSE DRIVING ON INTERSTATE 80, THIS INCLUDES AREAS BETWEEN THE DUBOIS ROUTE 255 AND PENFIELD EXITS, SPECIFICALLY FROM MILE MARKERS 102 TO 109. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH