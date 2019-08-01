- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 26 to Aug. 1:
- Charles K. Soliday and Dawn M. Soliday to Joshua M. Shimmel, $35,000, Woodward Township
- Clayton J. Shadeck and Jeffery F. Shadeck to Jeffery F. Shadeck and Sonya A. Shadeck, $1, Clearfield Borough
- Patti D. Josephson Moore and Kenneth L. Moore Jr. to Ryan Byron and Alisha Kephart, $26,000, Cooper Township
- Meriam M. Alvetro to Paula S. Gilbert, $55,000, Sandy Township
- James P. Howe and Loretta K. Howe to David E. Veti and Susan L. Veti, $60,000, Cooper Township
- Marilynn Scott, Individually and Executrix and Thomas K. Scott Jr. Est. to Emerald Estate Properties LLC, $10,000, DuBois City
- Michael S. Woods and Kathleen M. Woods to Michael S. Woods and Kathleen M. Woods, $1, Boggs Township
- Casteel Properties LLC to Brianna Lee Heichel, $88,000, Clearfield Borough
- Casey M. McCartney and Jeffery L. McCartney to Brandy L. Gessendorf, $ 9,000, Greenwood Township
- Vincent A. Brazauckas and Karen Brazauskas to Scott L. Richter and Sandra H. Richter, $ 140,000, Sandy Township
- Harmony Area School District, Harmony Joint School System successor, Harmony Joint School Board successor, School District of the Borough of Cherry Tree, School District of Chest Township, School District to Westover Borough, and School District of Burnside Township to Harmony Grange Fair Association, $37,500, Burnside Township
- Virginia B. Kitko to Marcus E. Jones and Tara D. Jones, $55,000, Bigler Township
- Secretary of Veterans Affairs and United States of America to Margarita Tarazona Celis, $57,001, Sandy Township
- Genon Rema LLC to Shawville Power LLC, $1,767,059, Bradford Township and Goshen Township
- Mary Ann McMullen, Executrix and Clair M. Law Est. to Joshua Platt and Katelyn Miller, $80,000, Clearfield Borough
- Marjorie A. Smith, Marjorie A. Holt, and Douglas E. Smith to Douglas E. Smith and Marjorie A. Smith, $1, DuBois City
- Kathy Burke, Alan Burke, Lewis Burke, Michale Herrmann, David M. Burke, Robert Burke, William Burke, and John Burke to Julius Burke and Kathy Burke, $1, Sandy Township
- Jamie L. Burton and Jessyca J. Burton to Jamie L. Burton, $1, Lawrence Township
- Lois J. Hickey to James M. Hickey, Christopher Michael Hickey and James Ryan Hickey, $1, Burnside Township
- Stephen B. Keller Jr. and Jill A. Keller to Stephen B. Keller Jr., $1, Pike Township
- Stephanie Elynich Individual and Executrix and Andrew Elynich Est. to John Fowler and Kyresten Whetstone Fowler, $4,000, Irvona Borough
- David J. Thorp and Tracy L. Thorp to Daniel Scott Morgan and Cynthia Valerie Lose Morgan, $179,900, Pike Township
- Shirley J. Moffet to William Edward Hicks and Kendra L. Hicks, $138,000, Bigler Township
- Paul F. Artley and Kathleen A. Artley to Dennis Martin and Patty Martin, $27,000, Sandy Township
- CBT Bank to Mary Beth Geppert, $24,000, Clearfield Borough
- Lilly M. Fink to Ricky R. Howard, $24,000, Jordan Township
- Gerald Matthew Bickle to Eric Shank, $145,000, Westover Borough
- Gary L. Berkley and Kathleen Kay Folmar to Kent C. Yoder and Andrea L. Yoder, $174,900, Morris Township
- Deborah M. Bell to Wayne R. Perry, $14,000, Morris Township
- Leitzinger Land Company Inc. to Riverhills Hunt LLC, $30,000, Covington Township
- Emily Grimminger to Chad Robert Berfield, Gene Allen Berield, and Wendy Sue Berfield Yuha, $1, Bell Township
- Gloria J. Lanager to Elena M. Young and Amber L. Yeager, $1, Lawrence Township
- Craig G. Labue and Dawn R. Miles to Crist A. Miller, $62,500, Troutville Borough
- Dana Edward Smith and Carol Ann Smith to Dana Edward Smith, Carol Ann Smith, and Jessica Rose Uren, $1, DuBois City
- Wanda S. Dutton and Howard J. Dutton Est. to Howard J. Dutton III and Maureen O’Connor, $1, Covington Township
- Thomas F. Durica and Jacqueline Durica Est. to Thomas F. Durica and James J. Stadalsky, $1, Houtzdale Borough
- William H. Oshall to Krysten L. Mauthe, $49,5000, Beccaria Township
- Corry L.A. Weidow, Administrator and Betty J. Weidow to Cory L.A. Weidow, $1, Boggs Township
- Clearfield Chamber of Commerce to CNB Bank, $250,000, Clearfield Borough
- Shawn R. McCracken and Donna M. McCracken to C&R Directional Boring LLC, $72,500, Lawrence Township
- Michael A. Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella to John Conklin and Susan Ross, $20,000, Cooper Township
- Eleanor M. Perkins and Betty Bowman to Brady L. Crain, $12,000, Decatur Township
- Michael S. Ryen and Lisa G. Ryan to Steven G. Sinclair and Bernadette M. Sinclair, $45,000, Beccaria Township
- Jason J. Shiring and Allison C. Shiring to Jason J. Shiring and Allison C. Shiring, $1, Gulich Township
- Karl F. Wall and Brenda L. Wall to Steven M. Bressler, $19,500, Ferguson Township
- Richard A. Davis and Elaine M. Davis to Richard A. Davis, $1, Girard Township
- Richard A. Davis and Elaine M. Davis to Elaine M. Davis, $1, Girard Township
- Velma J. Thomas by AIF and Susan J. Penick AIF to Cody James Reed, $170,000, Pike Township
- Bryan M. Julie and Maria Lepon to Bryan M. Julie and Annelyn Lepon, $1, Clearfield Borough
- Robin L. Peterson to Breanne I. Smith, $66,000, DuBois City
- Ryan James Ball to Merrilee J. Harer, Trustee, Harer Trust, $89,000, DuBois City
- Marica J. Frantz, Executrix and Ronald L. Collins Est. to Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, $100,000, Clearfield Borough
- Pleasant Peters Est., Dennis D. Peters Executor and Individual, Daniel L. Peters, Diane M. Albert, and Deborah B. Baughman to Diane M. Albert, $1, Bradford Township
- Pleasant Peters Est., Dennis D. Peters Executor and Individual, Daniel L. Peters, Diane M. Albert, and Deborah B. Baughman to Dennis D. Peters, $1, Bradford Township
- Pleasant Peters Est., Dennis D. Peters Executor and Individual, Daniel L. Peters, Diane M. Albert, and Deborah B. Baughman to Daniel L. Peters, $1, Bradford Township
- Pleasant Peters Est., Dennis D. Peters Executor and Individual, Daniel L. Peters, Diane M. Albert, and Deborah B. Baughman to Deborah B. Hellyer, $1, Bradford Township
- Stephen D. Sperling Jr. and Dayna J. Sperling to Lisa J. Sperling, $1, Falls Creek Borough and Sandy Township
- Terry Joseph Haag to Terry J. Haag Trustee, $1, Troutville Borough
- Melvin L. Henry Jr. to Melvin L. Henry Jr. and Robin M. Henry, $1, DuBois City
- Carole Fritz Wadding and Vincent Prothero Fritz to Barbara Taylor Bonneau, Edward L. Bonneau, Elizabeth Lepage Delaney, Babette Bonneau Strecker, and Stephen N. Bonneau, $1, Bell Township
- Eugene R. Markel Executor and Fred C. Barto Est. to Douglas N. Barto, $1, Beccaria Township
- Gary Klebacha to John Wells Jr. and Rene Wells, $1,220, Sandy Township
- Robert E. Lee to James Reed and Cynthia Reed, $20,000, Brady Township
- Little Blue LLC to Christopher J. Evans, $12,500, Boggs Township
- Jordan R. Russell to Hunter L. Bardo and Hannah E. Shady, $113,000, Bloom Township
- Kristin N. Quick to Larry T. Quick and Kristin N. Quick, $1, Cooper Township
- TH Exploration II LLC to Stone Hill Minerals Holdings LLC, $10, Gulich Township
- Linda L. Pollock, Robin L. Lawhead, and Gigi L. Gearhart to Ryan T. Price and Alyssa R. Price, $43,000, Clearfield Borough
