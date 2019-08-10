- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from the time of Aug. 2 to Aug. 8:
- Richard Hoover and Jane Hoover to Richard Hoover and Jane Hoover, $1, Pike Tonwship
- Richard Hoover and Jane Hoover to Darren L. Hoover, $1, Pike Township
- Darren L. Hoover to Darren L. Hoover and Carol J. Maines, $1, Pike Township
- Gregory Henry and Katelynn Mulhall to Michael D. Grubbs and Crystal L. Grubbs, $5,000, Cooper Township
- David P. King Esquire and Trustee, Harry R. Rogers, Trustee, and William W. Rogers, Trust, to Kenneth B. Prisk, Patricia Prisk, and Kenneth B. Prish Jr., $6,000, Pike Township
- Perry J. Stoyek and Jill A. Stoyek to Perry J. Stoyek, $1, DuBois City
- Perry J. Stoyek and Jill A. Stoyek to Perry J. Stoyek, $1, Union Township
- Johnny W. Varner and Janet Varner to Andrew R. Kurtz and Felicia L. Kurtz, $322,000, Sandy Township
- Larry Martin Centra and Vonnie Centra to Nicholas A. Centra and Brittany B. Miles, $1, Bloom Township
- Allison M. Kephart to Tyler M. Smith and Kelly S. Smith, $136,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Zachary Evock and Amber Evock to Faustino Chavez and Maria Chavez, $144,700, Sandy Township
- JBL Holding LLC to Clearfield RE LLC, $4,220,000, Lawrence Township
- Kevin L. Schnarrs and Lisa M. Schnarrs to Chris A. Walk and Tammy A. Walk, $140,000, Decatur Township
- Marie Ann Hanlon to DuBois Regional Medical Center, Penn Highlands DuBois, $120,000, Sandy Township
- Rick A. Coudriet and Cynthia R. Coudriet to Ethan Clark and Sierra Hanes, $84,000, Clearfield Borough
- Tanner L. Kelly and Ashely Kelly to Jason C. Arnold and Rachel M. Garodz, $90,000, Lawrence Township
- Peggy S. Francisko and Christopher M. Francisko to James Slother and Kerry Slother, $1, Sandy Township
- JPMorgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Zachary F. Brown, $22,400, Clearfield Borough
- James E. Robison and Shawna L. Robison to James E. Robison Trustee, Shawna L. Robison Trustee, and James E. Robison Family Trust, $1, Pike Township
- Krista M. Hallowell to John L. Weible and Renee M. Weible, $117,000, Sandy Township
- Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance INC to Jason Dullen, $34,900, Decatur Township
- Edward W. Wasseen to Edwin Derouen and Cynthia Derouen, $11,000, Cooper Township
- Richard Mann Jr. and Kristie Lynn Mann to Kaci Paul, $36,600, Osceola Mills Borough
- James E. Beck and Victoria O. Beck to Richard T. Hughes and Catherine G. Hughes, $4,000, Lawrence Township and Boggs Township
- River’s Bend Properties LP and KWB Properties LLC to Keith S. Billotte and Renee C. Billotte, $296,000, Lawrence Township
- Dolores I. Odgen by Agent and Gordon R. Learish, Agent to Richard P. Smith and Brandi Lykens Smith, $150,000, Lawrence Township
- David E. Olson to James A. Mattern and Jennie L. Shaffer, $1,785, Penn Township
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Dennis J. Barrett Jr. by Sheriff Sale, CNB Bank at the suit of Barrett Property to CNB Bank, $2,826.50, Pike Township
- Lisa S. Hutchings to Robert W. Coble, $20,000, Morris Township
- Nicholas Ince and Judith Ince to Leonard Argotti II, $85,000, Sandy Township
- Keith William Smith and April L. Smith to Amanda Hoover, $7,500, Curwensville Borough
- Kenneth Scott Matthews to Kimberly Mathews, $10,000, Lawrence Township
- Howard L. Goodman and Melissa A. Goodman to Michael R. Oberholtzer and Tiffany M. Oberholtzer, $9,500, Beccaria Township
- Sharon Owens Executrix and Leo P. Krise Est. to Joel E. English, $60,000, Bradford Township
- Anthony G. Fenush, Jodi L. Fenush, and James Fenush to Dennis R. Fenush and Joseph G. Fenush, $51,875, Cooper Township
- Hugh Bradley Malone, Trustee, Helen Elaine Malone, Trustee, Hugh Bradley Malone, Revocable Living Trust, and Helen Elaine Malone, Revocable Living Trust to Russell Real Estate LLC, $10,000, Goshen Township
- Lance M. Kolesar and Brianna M. Kolesar to Lance M. Kolesar and Brianna M. Kolesar, $1, Graham Township
- Marvin C. Byler and Barbara D. Byler to Allen J. Yoder and Elizabeth M. Yoder, $300,000, Westover Borough
- David L. Ireland, Administrator and Daniel Lee Ireland, Est. to Vickie L. Bridges, $86,000, Graham Township
- C. Alan Walker, Susan Walker Kriner, and Shannon Land and Mining Company to James R. Ensor and Shane K. Ensor, $1,000, Jordan Township
- Jeffery A. Bishop and Debra Bishop to Logan D. Small and Stephanie N. Jacoby, $17,500, Chest Township
- Deborah Dellinger Individually and Exectrix, Philip J. Dellinger, Autumn Rose Caplan Drake, Charles Drake, Lewis H. Caplan III., Kelley A. Baker Love, Aaron M. Love, William L. Couturiaux, Terry Lee Baker, Jane L. Baker, Andera L. Baker Elensky, Darren Elensky, Neal Irwin, Tuesday Dawn Baker Couturiaux, Kera M. Baker, Vanessa Anne Baker, Dean Matthew Baker, Stephen D. Baker, Jennifer N. Baker, Janet L. Baker Est. to Deborah Dellinger and Philip J. Dellinger, $39,000, Clearfield Borough
- Geraldine M. Wriglesworth to David P. Berry and Lynnette M. Berry, $90,000, Curwensville Borough
- Crist G. Lee and Sarah B. Lee to Calvary Chapel Church, $78,000, Burnside Township
- D Quigley Properties LLC to Daniel A. Holt and Kaitlyn E. Holt, $74,900, Curwensville Borough
- Barbara L. Gearhart to Richard Lee Gearhart Jr., $1, Knox Township
- Barbara E. Colberg to Christ Lutheran Church of DuBois, $79,000, Sandy Township
- Elizabeth J. Depra and Karen E. Depra to KK LLC, $72,500, Sandy Township
- Malcolm Caldwell to Amanda Gillincham, $60,000, Lawrence Township
- Michael F. Refferty Executor and Margaret A. Rafferty Est. to Michael F. Rafferty, $1, Brady Township
- Mary Anne Rodgers Executrix and Robert T. Sherman Est. to Alvin D. Rodgers and Mary Anne Rodgers, $1, DuBois City
- Jonathan D. McBride and Jennifer L. Schroder to Jonathan D. McBride and Jennifer L. McBride, $1, Morris Township
- Jonas Yoder to Jonathon Stahl, $2,000, Burnside Township
- Patricia A. McGarvey to Robert B. Kitchen and Vicky J. Kitchen, $59,900, Irvona Borough
- Lenorad L. Thompson, Sandra J. Thompson, Ronald L. Thompson, and Bernadine F. Thompson to Mark A. Kane, Sheila H. Kane, and Brian D. Kane, $300,000, Graham Township
- Eunice M. Finnigan to Sabrina D. Schwartz, $1, Bradford Township
