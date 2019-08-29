- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 23-29.
- Jacqueline Gibney, executrix, and Betty L. Carson, estate, to Kevin C. Oswalt and Sybil M. Oswalt, $43,000.00, Brisbin Borough.
- Emma L. Wagner, Emma L. Kenny and Alan J. Kenny to Emma L. Kenny and Alan J. Kenny, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Robbie L. Green and Kellie Green to Mountain Peak Properties LLC, $1, Bradford Township.
- Steve Tuller, Trustee, Ann C. Tuller, Trustee, and Tuller Living Trust to Rhonda Strishock, $49,000, Sandy Township.
- William R. Conway Sr. and Lois J. Conway to Thomas M. Martin, $125,000, Covington Township.
- Arthur John Essy and Leslie D. Essy to Luke Burnisky and Miranda Burnisky, $29,000, Morris Township.
- Vickie L. Van Hoesen to Steven E. Miller and Mary A. Miller, $7,500, Beccaria Township.
- Geotech Engineering Inc. to Joshua David Pennington, $85,000, Morris Township.
- Geraldine I. Scott to Justin M. Mondock, $72,000, Morris Township.
- David A Pertile, administrator CTA, Wilma-Jean Gottschalk, estate, to Michael L. Gottschalk, $1, Sandy Township.
- James S. Ozimek and Carol A. Ozimek to Jean Ozimek, $1, Sandy Township.
- Frank Barr and Annette Barr to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township.
- Gary Watenpool and Connie Watenpool to William Allen, $10, Sandy Township.
- Andrew S. Birrel, Jeffery Birrel, Janice B. French, Donald G. Birrel, estate, and Patricia C. Birrel, estate to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township.
- Shannon G. Amrhein and Scott D. Amrhein to Jill Denell Latasha Myers and Leonard Allen Myers, $179,500, Sandy Township.
- Kyle T. Maguire and Jamie L. Maguire to Theron M. Ward and Amanda J. Ward, $25,000, Graham Township.
- Corrine M. Tiesi, Corrine M. Tomassetti and Patrick E. Tomassetti to Patrick E. Tomasetti and Corrine M. Tomassetti, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Russel L. Kennedy and Kathleen Kennedy to Eugene Rojas, $200, Sandy Township.
- David J. Heffner and Peggy K. Heffner to Randall L. Young and Tammy L. Horner, $235,000, Union Township.
- Federal National Mortgage Association to Global Asset Premier Management NJ LLC, $6,877.50, Bigler Township
- Rebecca Sue Kitchen to Blaine D. Clark and Linda S. Clark, $32,900, Union Township.
- Jeanne Clark, co-executrix, Helen R. Labenne, estate, and Joanne Wachob, co-executrix to George E. Clark and Jeanne Clark, $40,000, DuBois City.
- John R. Maurer and Sandra L. Maurer, Sanco Inc., to Craig L. Harter and Patricia A. Harter, $89,500, Morris Township.
- Bell Run Properties LLC, Patricia K. Milliron, agent, to AJK Contractinc Inc., $5,000, Bloom Township.
- Thomas R. Lanager to Alan R. Larson, Roger L. Larson, Far Hills LLC, $370,000, Bloom Township.
- Jeb R. Stigall and Margaret J. Stigall to Shayne C. Straw, $159,000, Decatur Township.
- Nadine A. Hazen and Richard L. Hazen to Mark R. Hazen, $1, Cooper Township.
- Gary L. Shaw and Joan Shaw to Michael S. Duez and Brenda M. Duez, $37,000, Pike Township.
- Robert E. Peoples Jr. and Jeannie Peoples to Skate Station LLC, $154,200, Lawrence Township.
- Gary S. Horn, executor, Sherman L. Horn Jr. estate to Clear Run Enterprises LLC, $25,000, Sandy Township.
- Bonnie J. Hansell and Brian D. Hansell, to Timothy Haniwalt and Alita Haniwalt, $26,500, Sandy Township.
- Richard A. Davidson and Karen A. Davidson to Todd R. Devallance, $178,000, Sandy Townhip.
- Everett L. Cramer and Jacqueline L. Cramer to Shawn P. Cramer, $1, Brady Township.
- Sonja R. Calandro to Zachary Dimmick, $52,000, Gulich Township.
- Peter F. Vandewater and Barbara C. Vandewater to Peggy S. Redden and Robert R. Redden, $22,200, Curwensville Borough.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Joan Wykoff, First Commonwealth Bank and Deposit Bank to First Commmonwealth and Deposit Bank, $4,151.81, DuBois City.
- Pamela D. Smith, Pamela D. Dearing and Charles B. Dearing Jr. to Charles B. Dearing Jr. and Pamela D. Dearing, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Gabriel T. Mancuso to James E. Beck and Victoria O. Beck, $179,900, Sandy Township.
- Patricia A. Yarger and Eugene M. Yarger to Edward Yarger and Theresa A. Balum, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Doris K. Souder to Jessica E. Davis, $87,000, Woodward Township.
- Kenneth John Britton, Estate and Roseanna M. Fye, executrix, to Richard J. Collingwood and Linde M. Collingwood, $20,000, Gulich Township.
- Thomas Octavio Ponzi, executor, Theresa Marie Putterbaugh estate, Shane T. Ponzi, beneficiary, and Jason D. Putterbaugh, surviving spouse, to Octavio Thomas Jr and Jason D. Puterbaugh, $1, DuBois City.
- Charles Livergood and Barbara Livergood to Ashley Clark, $25,000, Girard Township.
- David M. Peckowych and Dolores T. Peckowych to Deedra M. Godin, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Richard L. Sabella, administrator, and Nicholas A. Sabella Jr., estate, to Richard G. Sabella, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- R. David Kay and Joann M. Kay to R. David Kay, trustee, Joann M. Kay, trustee, R. David Kay real estate protector trust and Joann M. Kay real estate protector trust, $1, Knox Township.
- Robert David Kay, Joann M Kay to Robert David Kay, trustee, Joann M. Kay, trustee, R. David Kay real estate protector trust and Joann M. Kay real estate protector trust, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Robert David Kay, Joann M Kay to Robert David Kay, trustee, Joann M. Kay, trustee, R. David Kay real estate protector trust and Joann M. Kay real estate protector trust, $1, Lawrence Township.
- David E. Bimler and Rachelle C. Bimler to Douglas A. Wentzel and Carol A. Wentzel, $298,000, Sandy Township.
- Dana Ronald Rosetti and Tori Rosetti to Daniel F. Bacon II, $95,6000, Sandy Township.
- Richard K. Johnson to Richard K. Johnson, Daniel E. Johnson, and Timothy L. Johnson, $1, Cooper Township.
- Daniel E. Johnson, Leah M. Johnson, Timothy L. Johnson, and Kristen M. Johnson to Daniel E. Johnson and Timothy L. Johnson, $1, Cooper Township.
- Amy E. Hunter to Howard L. Hunter Jr, $1, DuBois City.
- Shelly A. Reasinger to Zachary Keenan Beers and Brittany Lynn Beers, $114,900, Sandy Township.
- Ivan B. Fisher and Sadie Ruth Fisher to Harold L. Riser and Molly I. Riser, $40,000, Boggs Township.
- Property Development LLC to Joshua C. Grove and Tina M. Grove, $47,900, Pike Township.
- Tiffany M. McCloskey to Quinton Flick, $79,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Rita A. Gutowski to Julia Marie Gutowski, Frances Gallagher, Jennifer Joanne Nixon, Mary Rita Shaffer and Nichole Joellyn Forsyth, $1, DuBois City.
- Michele K. Dixon to Jason T. Swisher and Rebecca J. Swisher, $10,000, Boggs Township.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Clearfield Fair grandstand tagged as unsafe
-
Vikings knock off Williamsburg 26-14
-
Moshannon Valley gets outgunned by Southern Huntingdon 52-41
-
Sentencing Court
-
Philipsburg Council: Bridge to be closed for several years
-
P-O uses big plays, steady offense to upend West Branch 41-16
-
Curwensville volleyball hoping for improvement in 2019
-
Curves celebrates five years of offering Piyo Beachbody classes
-
Lezzer shines in Bison's 31-20 victory vs DuBois
-
Peebles stores to be converted to Gordmans
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: