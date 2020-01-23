- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 17-22:
- Eleanor E. Yaletchko and Eugene S. Yaletchko to Frank P. Genelius, $1, Bigler Township.
- Eugene S. Yaletchko and Eleanor E. Yaletchko to Frank P. Genelius, $1, Gulich Township.
- Matthew J. Grasso to Kristen G. Grasso to Daniel M. Henry, $202,500, DuBois City.
- Gordon L. Bloom Jr., Janice D. Bloom, Jeanne A. Bloom, Betsy S. Brown, Dennis A. Bloom, Brett M. Bloom and Dawn M. Bloom to John M. Collins, Patricia E. Collins and Dustin M. Collins, $33,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Bradley L. Woodring II and Kristin M. Woodring to Salvador Baca Jr., $55,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Kimberly Price, power of attorney, Sandra L. Hull, by power of attorney, and Donald Hull, by power of attorney to Kimberly Price, power of attorney and Donald L. Hull, $1, Bradford Township.
- James A. Lemmo, administrator and Carmella D. Lemmo, estate to Michael C. Kozykowksi and James M. Kozykowski, $30,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Judith R. Duncan and Charles P. Duncan to Mary Ann Pricer, Sally M. Hess, Nancy McCracken Bennett, Rose M. Kohut, Thomas F. McCracken, Christine I. McCracken, Michael A. Conser, Larry G. Conser, Susan R. Furguson, and Kathy L. Remier, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Mary M. Forcey to Gregory T. Forcey and Lisa A. Forcey, $1, Bradford Township.
- John R. Crago Jr. and Carol E. Crago to John R. Crago II, Deborah C. Britt, and Victoria L. Lose, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Henry G. Riedesel by tax claim, and Sherry L. Shimmel by tax claim to Bigler Township, $400, Bigler Township.
- Midfirst Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $1, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Edward R. Watson estate by sheriff sale, Autumn J. Watson estate by sheriff sale, and CNB Bank, at the suit of Waston property, to CNB Bank, $1,716.04.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Craig J. Houchins by sheriff sale, Kimberly A. Houchins by sheriff sale, and PennyMac Loan Services LLC, at the suit of Houchins property to Tecam Enterprises LLC, $46,648.51, Lawrence Township.
- George Merlin Mullins and Marie M. Mullins to Keith Ray Mullins, $1, Penn Township.
- La Verna Harkleroad to Shae R. Harkleroad, $1, Burnside Township.
- Machipongo Land & Coal Company and Robert J. Campolong, president, to Julia Anne Gaskill, $11,000, Woodward Township.
- Machipongo Land & Coal Company and Robert J. Campolong, president, to Julia Anne Gaskill, $1,700, Houtzdale Borough.
- James E. Werner to Ryan G. Booser, $235,000, Sandy Township.
- Elizabeth Z. Zang and Jason Zang to Elizabeth A. Zang and James Henry Stewart, $1, Union Township.
- Alfred J. Franci II, Heather L. Thiem Franci to Randolph O. Toth and Joan Toth, $350,000, Sandy Township.
- David A. Pisarcik and Anita K. Pisarcik to James E. Werner, $160,000, Sandy Township.
- Delores L. McKee, Richard Dee Baughman and Elizabeth Ann Baughman to Robbie M. Taylor and Lori K. Taylor, $75,000, Sandy Township.
- Kristianne C. McKenzie and Mark T. McKenzie to Moore Propane LLC, $120,000, Bradford Township.
- George Edward Williams and Lorraine M. Williams to Todd Andrew Hamilton, $5,000, Gulich Township.
- Alfred P. Hess III, executor, and Ruth Constance Hess estate to Jeffrey Alan Sisco, $16,000, Lawrence Township.
- William H. Hess and Cathie E. Hess to Jeffrey Alan Sisco, $16,000, Lawrence Township.
- Mark D. Wooster and Margaret Wooster to Mark D. Wooster Jr. and Michael D. Wooster, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Belinda Celinski and Steven Celinski to David A. Peters, $75,000, Lawrence Township.
- Keith D. Milliron and Kathleen M. Milliron to K & K Rentals LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- Chase M. Pourciau to Isabell Theresa Boob and Daniel James Boob, $70,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John A. Golden, executor and individual, and Edward J. Golden estate to Robert J. Liptak, Bonita L. Liptak, Walter V. Allen, Robert P. Allen and Lukus K. Wagner, $52,000, Cooper Township.
- Ken Dinsmore, Mary Dinsmore, Matt Dinsmore, and Shannon Dinsmore to Kaysi Hills, $56,650, DuBois City.
- Nancy P. O’Brien and August A. Rosenberger Jr. to David Bilski, $78,500, Sandy Township.
- Robert L. Carr and Holly J. Carr to Joshua R. Carr and Tabytha R. Carr, $1, Graham Township.
- Todd Maines to Gail Maines Glenn, $700, Goshen Township.