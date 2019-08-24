- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22:
- Godfrey John Sass, Melanie B. Sass, and Elizabeth Marie Sass to Hunter B. Hamilton and Erin N. McClelland, $10,000, Beccaria Township
- Tedd L. Pounds Jr. and Carolyn S. Pounds to Blaine Martin, $77,000, DuBois City
- Ellen G. Rishel to Steven P. Sheets and Jessica M. Sheets, $190,000, Lawrence Township
- Stephen C. Brackbill and Patricia I. Brackbill to Brian Scott Myers and Melissa Ann Myers, $42,000, Houtzdale Borough
- David L. Yantis and Kayla M. Yantis to Eric A. Johnson and Tracy A. Johnson, $300,000, Pike Township
- Edward Morrison and Dorothy S. Morrison Individually to LPL Land INC, $1, Union Township
- Christopher R. Kitko and Nicole L. Kitko to Noah Kitko, $1, Woodward Township
- Bede M. Lantzy, Thomas J. Durbin, Sandra J. Durbin, Donald L. Lantzy, Elizabeth J. Lantzy, Joel B. Lantzy, Sandra M. Lantzy, Alfred M. Lantzy, Jeanne J. Lantzy, David M. Lantzy, Sharon K. Lantzy, Gregory C. Sell, Jacinta M. Sell, David W. Sanders, Barbarba A. Sanders, William S. Vescovi, Mary Therese Vescovi, Travis Lantzy, Janel T. Lantzy, Michael Zedack, Robyn D. Zedack, Dominic R. Vescovi, Amanda Vescovi, Kyle J. Lentzy, and Lois Lantzy to Camp St. Lawrence, $1, Chest Township
- Blue Sky PA LP and Blue Sky PA GP LLC to James Prisk, $10,700, Mahaffey Borough
- Joshua Andrew Myers and Kylee Tamzon Myers to Nathan E. Turner and Misti Rue Turner, $135,000, Penn Township
- Carol A. Smith to Chad Beck, $39,000, DuBois City
- Scott Bouch and Lori Ann Bouch to Scott Bouch and Lori Ann Bouch, $1, New Washington Borough
- D. Quigley Properties LLC to James K. Beck, Cassandra I. Beck, James Beck Jr., and Tina Beck, $85,000, Clearfield Borough
- Justin C. Snelick and Heidi L. Snelick to Justin C. Snelick, $1, DuBois City
- James N. Bell and Sydney D. Bell to Joshua A. Myers and Kylee T. Myers, $185,000, Pike Township
- Laura Fossler to Holly A, Burke and Michael J. Fossler, $1, Huston Township
- Luke K. Nissel and Anita J. Nissel to Anita J. Nissel, $1, Sandy Township
- Barbara K. Clark and Steven W. Clark to Evan Farrell and Tessa Farrell, $98,900, Clearfield Borough
- Carey W. Huber and Jacqueline Ann Huber to Steven W. Clark and Barbara J. Clark, $125,900, Woodward Township
- Jerome P. Demchak and Cecilia A. Demchak to Lisa A. Selvage and John R. Selvage Sr., $1, Woodward Township
- Dianna Marie Deao to Tracy M. Ohler and Michael D. Ohler, $1, Gulich Township
- Fred R. Dunlap and Phyllis J. Dunlap to Spencer J. Dunlap and Bryce T. Dunlap, $1, Decatur Township
- William Robert Park, Linda C. Park, Glenn Allen Park, and Kimberly A. Park to Alan Larson, Judy Larson, Roger Larson, Cathy Larson, Michael Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella, $110,000, Cooper Township
- LPL Land Inc. to Donald P. Touchton and Gail E. Toughton, $103,000, Union Township
- Donald R. O’Dell, Gerald L. O’Dell, and Shirley O’Dell to Donald R. O’Dell and Gerald L. O’Dell, $1, Pike Township
- Frederick L. Maines to Michael P. Maines, $1, Karthaus Township
- Sheryl L. Herndon Exectrix and Wallace F. Whitmore Est. to George Snead, $1, Bell Township
- Clearfield Co. Tax Claim Bureau and Ben Murphy by tax claim to Iphiagene Thomas, $500, Lawrence Township
- Melody W. Rudy and Vickie W. Kambic to Nathan A. Brzezinski, $85,000, Clearfield Borough
- Rescar Companies Successor and Rescar Inc. to Eagle Railcar Services DuBois Pennsylvania LLC, $1, Sandy Township, DuBois City
- John E. Schlaback and Sarah D. Schlaback to John J. Schlabach, Elizabeth L. Schlabach, John E. Schlabach, and Sarah D. Schlaback, $175,000, Burnside Township
- David L. Green and Cindy B. Green to Corey L. Shawver, $80,000, Bigler Township
- Andrew L. Smith to Christopher Lynch, $273,000, Sandy Township
- Valeria M. Hendricks and William C. Hendricks Jr. to Cory Edwards and Kailyn Edwards, $78,000, Brady Township
- Anthony E. Swisher and Marla J. Swisher to Teri R. Brown and Brent R. Davison, $117,500, Union Township
- Jody Harrison to Mark Stoltz, $1, Sandy Township
- Amanda Harrison to Mark Stoltz, $1, Sandy Township
