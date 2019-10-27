CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Courthouse was built in 1860 but its history and the structure itself continues to be a centerpiece of downtown Clearfield.
Clearfield County’s first courthouse was built in 1814 at a cost of $4,356.26, according to the National Register of Historic Places.
This courthouse was used for 46 years until a larger building was needed for additional office and court space. On Feb. 9, 1859 George Thorn of Clearfield was awarded a contract to construct a 60 foot by 90 foot two-story building at a cost of $13,960. The new courthouse was to be built on the same site using materials from the old courthouse.
The cornerstone of the new courthouse was laid on June 4, 1860. An architect’s error on the tower required much of the tower to be rebuilt and the courthouse wasn’t completed until 1862. The original clock was also found to be defective and had to be replaced.
In 1882 a five foot by 75 foot addition was made to the rear of the courthouse. The contract was awarded to Thorn and Burchfield of Clearfield for $35,879 and the new addition and alterations were completed in 1884.
“The survival of the courthouse is unusual in Western Pennsylvania where most counties built third courthouses during the 1890 to 1910 period,” according to the National Register of Historic Places statement of significance of the courthouse.
Presently the courthouse is a two and a half story brick building with a square brick tower.
“Capped by a bell-shaped roof, the tower is the most impressive feature of the courthouse. A six-bay brick portico flanks the central tower on the first story. Heavy dentils and decorative ballistrade embellish the roof of the portico. Openings in the portico and the central tower have circular arches. The central tower is divided into six visual levels by the placement of windows and belt courses. A decorative belt course is located three quarters of the way up (from) the first story. Semi-circular arched windows are located on levels two, three and four. At the main roof line, two belt courses are located on the tower dividing the lower tower from the clock tower. Clocks on all four sides of the tower are located between the lower double belt course and a single belt course above. The upper-most section of the tower has two louvered shuttered window openings on each tower face with a belt course dividing this section near the roof line.”
A historical marker erected by the county reads as follows:
“Clearfield County, formed March 26, 1804, was named for clear fields found by early travelers. The first courthouse, in use for 46 years was build circa 1814. The cornerstone for the present courthouse was laid June 4, 1860, and finished in 1862 during the Civil War. It was constructed on the same site using materials from the first courthouse. As the oldest public building in Clearfield and the center of all county government business, it is an important historic structure. Listed April 1979 on the National Registry of Historic Places”