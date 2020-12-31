HARRISBURG — Clearfield County tacked on an additional 67 positive cases of COVID-19 and reported three more deaths on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Cambria County reported 120 more cases and seven deaths. Centre County recorded 67 more cases and one death, while Blair County added 59 cases and two deaths.
Elk County had 62 new cases and no deaths, as neighboring Jefferson County had 16 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 7,886 cases and 175 deaths
- Cambria — 8,823 cases and 250 deaths
- Centre — 8,977 cases and 139 deaths
- Clearfield — 4,023 cases and 50 deaths
- Elk — 1,437 cases and 16 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,888 cases and 43 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 8,992 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 640,325.
There are 5,962 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,178 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18 stood at 15.1%.
As of Dec. 31, there were 306 new deaths reported for a total of 15,978 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
DOH announced Thursday there would not be an update on Friday due to New Year’s Day — as the next update would be released sometime Saturday afternoon.