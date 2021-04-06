HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County added 11 cases and Elk County added eight. There were no deaths reported in the tri-county region.
Blair County added 62 new cases and one death, Cambria County added 40 new cases, and Centre County added 52 cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 4,008 cases and 315 deaths
- Cambria — 12,473 cases and 406 deaths
- Centre — 14,925 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,395 cases and 130 deaths
- Elk — 2,612 cases an 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,023 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,255 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,049,655.
There are 2,247 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 427 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,100 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 stood at 9.4%.
As of April 5, there were 37 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,237 deaths attributed to COVID-19.