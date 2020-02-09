INDIANA — The Clearfield boys swimming and diving team won the Mark Hess Invitational on Saturday, topping the hosts 278-221. Mount Pleasant was third with 198 points.
The Lady Bison were fourth with 126 points, trailing Indiana (304), Mount Pleasant (290) and Freeport (132).
Luke Mikesell won a pair of events for the boys team, taking the 200 free and 500 free, while Jazlynn Shomo was the lone Lady Bison to earn a title, taking first in diving.
“The competition was fierce this year,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said.
“We crowned one girl champ and one boy double champ. For the boys to still win the team title is a testament to our depth. We didn’t get first often, but we were scoring lots of points with our depth.
“The girls from Indiana, Mount Pleasant, and Freeport were just too much speed for our ladies, but we still had lots of positive results and time drops for some girls.”
Mikesell won the 200 free with a time of 1:41.40, beating the nearest competitor by nearly six seconds. His winning time of 4:40.98 in the 500 was a little over seven seconds faster than Indiana’s Kyle Thome.
Bison Leif Hoffman was third in the 500 with a time of 4:53.14. Clearfield’s Hunter Cline was tenth.
“Luke got pushed early in both events, but his endurance kicked in and he easily won both,” Morrison said.
Mikesell was also on a pair of second-place relay teams.
Indiana swept the boys relays, beating the Mikesell-anchored 400 free by nearly three seconds and topping the Clearfield 200 medley team by 1.73 seconds.
Hoffman, Noah Jordan, Mikesell and Justin Maines were on the 200 medley team, while Hoffman, Maines, Mason Marshall and Mikesell were on the 400 free relay.
The team of Parker Marshall, Jordan, Cline and Mason Marshall placed third in the 200 free relay.
“The boys ran into a hornet’s nest called Indiana in the relays,” Morrison said. “Indiana beat our top boys relays, but we gave them a good battle and we dropped our season times along the way, so that was a big positive.”
Maines had a strong meet for the Bison, swimming a 22.86 in the 50 free to finish second and putting up a 51.77 in the 100 free to tie for third.
“Justin Maines has been performing very well all year in the sprint frees and he cracked sub 23 seconds for the very first time,” Morrison said. “That’s a huge milestone for any boy sprinter, and we are all so happy for him. It’s a big deal. Not many high school guys can do that.”
Plenty of other Bison boys placed to help them take the team title. (The Top 12 in each event scored points).
They were Parker Marshall (third, 100 back and fifth, 200 free), Jordan (third, 100 breast and fifth, 200 IM), Cline (eighth, 200 IM), Hoffman (fourth, 100 fly), Mason Marshall (sixth, 100 fly) and Justin Hand and Nick Unch, who finished second and third in diving, respectively.
“Our boy divers had a phenomenal day,” Morrison said.
“Both had personal best performances and scores today.”
Shomo’s win in the girls diving event (by a 210.85 to 209.00 score over Mount Pleasant’s Paige Richter) led the Lady Bison.
Clearfield had a very strong showing in the 500 free with Karli Bietz taking second, Josie Narehood finishing eighth and Beth Struble taking 11th. And Riley Vaow was just 1.08 seconds away from 12th place. Struble had a PR in the event.
“Our lady 500ers have just been on fire lately,” Morrison said.
Bietz added a fifth in the 200 free.
“Karli had really good competition and she got to see how she measured up with some WPIAL and District 6 girls,” Morrison said.
“She held her own for the most part and she had a very nice comeback in the 500 to capture runner up.
“She was fourth most of the race and with about 200 to go she made a move that propelled her to second place with a decent swim time.”
Raegan Mikesell picked up a fourth in the 50 free and a ninth in the 100 free.
Christina McGinnis added a seventh in the 50 free and Jaylin Wood was 10th in the 100 fly and 12th in the 100 free.
The Lady Bison also picked up a fourth in the 200 free relay, a 10th in the 400 free relay and a 12th in the 200 medley relay.
“Lots of season best times,” Morrison said. “Alycia Edwards swam two amazing races (200 and 500) and shattered her times in those events. Also, in the 200 and 500, Riley Vaow had career bests.
“Christina McGinnis, who has been battling injury all season long, had two bests in sprints today.
“On the boys side, Tyler Olson really had a great day in the sprints with two new PRs as well. And our boy IMers did well....Mason and Hunter had PRs.
Clearfield is back in action this evening, celebrating Senior Night while hosting St. Marys.
“The competition gave me a good look at what still needs to be addressed before District 9,” Morrison said.
“We have to start sharpening our skills and working on the little things now that will help us at districts and states, and this meet will help guide us as to what we need to practice.”