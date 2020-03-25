The Clearfield swimming team dominated the Mountain League All-Stars that were released recently.
Luke Mikesell was named boys MVP and was a first team selection on the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relays as well as a first teamer in the individual 200 free.
Hunter Cline (200 IM), Leif Hoffman (500 free), Noah Jordan (100 breast), Justin Maines (100 free) and Mason Marshall (100 back) each earned an individual first-team selection.
Jordan and Maines are on the 200 medley relay team and 200 free relay team with Mikesell. Hoffman was the fourth member of the medley, while Parker Marshall was the fourth on the 200.
Hoffman, Mikesell, Parker Marshall and Mason Marshall are the members of the 400 free relay team.
The only events not featuring a Bison are the 50 free (Huntingdon’s Nick Buckley) and the 100 fly (Bellefonte’s Harrison Horner).
The Lady Bison 200 free relay team of Karli Bietz, Christina McGinnis, Raegan Mikesell and Jaylin Wood got the nod on the girls team and Bietz added an all-star selection in the 200 free.
Penns Valley’s Sophia Gerhart earned the girls MVP award. while being named first team in the 100 fly and being part of the first team 200 medley relay.
Bellefonte’s Finley Musser is the 200 IM first team selection and teammate Kate Rearick earned honors in the 500 free.
Both are members of the 400 free relay team.
Huntingdon’s Mallory Woodward (100 back), Penns Valley’s Anna Butler (50 free) and Margaret Delaney (100 breast) and Tyrone’s Madison Coleman (100 free) round out the first-team selections.