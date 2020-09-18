HYDE — The Clearfield boys golf team upended visiting Brookville 191-199 on Friday afternoon at the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
The Bison’s Ryan Gearhart shot the low round of 45. He was followed up by teammate Luke Roach (46), Ethan Evilsizor (49) and Alex Lansberry (51).
Clearfield returns to action on Monday at Sinking Valley Golf Course in Tyrone.
Brookville—199
Bryce Rafferty 48, Killian Radel 49, Ian Pete 51, Owen Caylor 51. Others: Hayden Osbourne 52, Logan Girst 63.
Clearfield—191
Ryan Gearhart 45, Luke Roach 46, Ethan Evilsizor 49, Alex Lansberry 51. Others: Matt Pallo 52, Adam Miller 54.