I will always be proud to call Clearfield my hometown. We are located in central Pennsylvania with the Allegheny Mountains surrounding us. We have beautiful views in all directions. The West Branch of the Susquehanna River runs through our town, providing us with recreational activities and tremendous aesthetics.
My hometown is rich in history with magnificent architecture attracting investors with intriguing ideas. We work hard to sustain an older population while attracting the youth to return to our area. We boast about our proximity to the river, railroad, and interstate making our town accessible by many forms of transportation. We are the county seat and host many great businesses and eateries with successful pasts and very prospective futures.
My hometown has a commitment to culture, showcasing art and music at great festivals and events. We have magnificent parks including our new Riverwalk and our historical fairgrounds. Residents do not need to look far for entertainment.
I have great pride in our youth, who continue to have great performances in the school and on the fields within our consolidated school system. Our community works hard and efficiently to be economically sustainable. Folks from many facets come together with great ideas to continue to make Clearfield wonderful. Many people within our town work diligently to ensure our residents have the best services. Amazing people commit to protect and serve with honor so all people feel safe.
My husband and I have raised our children in our gorgeous town. We are truly blessed with our community. Clearfield, the place I call home, will always hold a special place in my heart.