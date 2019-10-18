HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 5-0 on Friday night at the Bison Sports Complex.

Elle Smith scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Lady Bison.

Madison Davis added a goal and an assist, while Lydia Brown and Amanda Hazel also scored one goal a piece.

Riley Ryen and Emma Hipps each had an assist.

Philipsburg-Osceola keeper Jocelyn Hutton made 25 saves.

The Lady Mounties finished the year at 0-18.

Clearfield improved to 13-4-1. The Lady Bison face off against St. Marys at Brockway in the District 9 playoffs on Wednesday.

Scoring Summary

Clearfield 5,

Philipsburg-Osceola 0

First Half

1. Elle Smith, C, (Riley Ryen), 2:50.

2. Smith, C, (penalty kick), 22:14.

Second Half

3. Amanda Hazel, C, (Emma Hipps), 46:09.

4. Madison Davis, C, (Smith), 77:12.

5. Lydia Brown, C, (Davis), 79:56.

Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Clearfield 30.

Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Jocelyn Hutton) 25, Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 1.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 0.

