HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 5-0 on Friday night at the Bison Sports Complex.
Elle Smith scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Lady Bison.
Madison Davis added a goal and an assist, while Lydia Brown and Amanda Hazel also scored one goal a piece.
Riley Ryen and Emma Hipps each had an assist.
Philipsburg-Osceola keeper Jocelyn Hutton made 25 saves.
The Lady Mounties finished the year at 0-18.
Clearfield improved to 13-4-1. The Lady Bison face off against St. Marys at Brockway in the District 9 playoffs on Wednesday.
Scoring Summary
Clearfield 5,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (Riley Ryen), 2:50.
2. Smith, C, (penalty kick), 22:14.
Second Half
3. Amanda Hazel, C, (Emma Hipps), 46:09.
4. Madison Davis, C, (Smith), 77:12.
5. Lydia Brown, C, (Davis), 79:56.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Clearfield 30.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Jocelyn Hutton) 25, Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 1.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 0.