WINGATE — The Clearfield boys soccer team captured the Mountain League title with a 6-0 victory against Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Bison goalies Graeson Graves and Todd Hallman combined for the shutout.
Andrew Lopez had a goal and two assists, as did Evan Davis.
Luke Winters, Nick Ryan, David Graham and Seth Visnofsky also scored for Clearfield.
Luke Sidorick tallied the only other assist.
Clearfield improved to 13-2 overall and 12-1 in the Mountain League.
The Bison play Bradford on Wednesday at Brockway for the District 9 3A title.
Clearfield 6, Bald Eagle Area 0
Scoring Summary
1. Luke Winters, C, (Andrew Lopez), 43:49.
2. Lopez, C, (Luke Sidorick), 44:29.
3. Nick Ryan, C, (Lopez), 45:15.
4. David Graham, C, (Evan Davis), 58:21.
5. Seth Visnofsky, C, (Davis), 59:15.
6. Davis, C, 65:50.
Shots: Clearfield 16, Bald Eagle Area 4.
Saves: Clearfield (Graeson Graves and Todd Hallman) 4, Bald Eagle Area (Conner Robinson) 8.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 6, Bald Eagle Area 2.