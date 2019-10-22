Clearfield boys soccer wins Mountain League

The Clearfield boys soccer team captured the Mountain League title on Tuesday with a 6-0 victory over Bald Eagle Area. In front, from left, are Josh Baughman, Bryan Achmoody, David Graham, Camden Gormont, Evan Davis, Zachary Krager, Todd Hallman, Denis Swales, Thomas Rotella and Hugh Brickley. In back are assistant coach Ben Johnson, Seth Visnofsky, Jason Stanko, Zach Jenkins, Crae Ruiz, Graeson Graves, Nick Ryan, Nate Barr, Luke Sidorick, Colton Suhoney, Hayden Williams, Luke Winters, Trevor Hoffman, Andrew Lopez and head coach Todd Trinadad.

 Submitted Photo

WINGATE — The Clearfield boys soccer team captured the Mountain League title with a 6-0 victory against Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.

Bison goalies Graeson Graves and Todd Hallman combined for the shutout.

Andrew Lopez had a goal and two assists, as did Evan Davis.

Luke Winters, Nick Ryan, David Graham and Seth Visnofsky also scored for Clearfield.

Luke Sidorick tallied the only other assist.

Clearfield improved to 13-2 overall and 12-1 in the Mountain League.

The Bison play Bradford on Wednesday at Brockway for the District 9 3A title.

Clearfield 6, Bald Eagle Area 0

Scoring Summary

1. Luke Winters, C, (Andrew Lopez), 43:49.

2. Lopez, C, (Luke Sidorick), 44:29.

3. Nick Ryan, C, (Lopez), 45:15.

4. David Graham, C, (Evan Davis), 58:21.

5. Seth Visnofsky, C, (Davis), 59:15.

6. Davis, C, 65:50.

Shots: Clearfield 16, Bald Eagle Area 4.

Saves: Clearfield (Graeson Graves and Todd Hallman) 4, Bald Eagle Area (Conner Robinson) 8.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 6, Bald Eagle Area 2.