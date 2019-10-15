Clearfield Area United Way will kick off their annual campaign for 2019-20 with their annual luncheon at the St. Charles Cafe on Thursday, Oct. 17 at noon.
This year’s campaign will help support 23 local member agencies that are located throughout eastern, southern and central Clearfield County. The goal is to raise $210,000.
CAUW serves people throughout Central, Southern and Eastern Clearfield County by providing education and health opportunities and increasing the capacity for income.
CAUW provides the following programs to benefit local citizens:
- Emergency services, individual counseling, family services, character building, literacy, recreation, drug and alcohol services, financial and material services, health services, mental health, handicapped services, senior citizen services, information and referral, education.
- “Jeans for Teens” program
- “United for United Way” school student change drives.
- “Reading Ripples program accepts new or slightly used children’s books to promote early education efforts.
- Collects and distributes luggage items to youth programs, used laptop computers and office equipment to local non-profit member agencies.
- Eight years as the first United Way in Pennsylvania to reach goal.
United Way has made a commitment to reverse the disturbing trends that show that the basics of a good life – a quality education that leads to a stable job, enough income to support a family through retirement, and good health – are increasingly beyond the reach of too many children and adults.
This is a call to action that challenges everyone to join United Way in making significant progress during the next decade; reducing the number of high school dropouts, increasing the number of families that are financially stable, and increasing the number of children and adults who have healthy lifestyles.
CAUW invites everyone to be part of the change. Together, united, CAUW and its donors can inspire hope and create opportunities for a better tomorrow.
There are three ways to help CAUW:
GIVE: Payroll deduction makes it easy and you can rest assured that your contribution is making a difference year-round. United Way is your community investment partner.
ADVOCATE: Champion a cause! Make your voice heard. Collective action is powerful and United Way can help make your caring count.
VOLUNTEER: Contribute your time to a project; a cause that’s important to you. We all have something to offer and great things happen when we all work together.
Your Dollars at Work…Meeting Local Needs to Improve Education, Health and Financial Stability/ Income for Children and Adults.
The money given every year funds critical services for people who are in need of support services, safe daycare for children, programs that guide kids and adults into a healthy lifestyle and help to build stable lives through education and opportunities. As the needs change and grow, CAUW will continue to need increased assistance to help alleviate the challenges.
Giving options inclue:
- Direct gifts
- Payroll deudction through work
- Direct (online) donation at www.clearfieldareaunitedway.org
A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from the PA Department of State by calling toll free within Pennsylvania 1-800-732-0999. Registration does not imply endorsement.