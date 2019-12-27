CLEARFIELD — For nearly 25 years, residents of the Clearfield area who need a hot meal or want fellowship are invited to partake of a turkey and ham dinner with all the trimmings on Dec. 24.
Through the willingness and generosity of local businesses and organizations the meal has grown from its first year feeding approximately 70 people and providing the children of one family with Christmas to last year where nearly 940 people received a meal and 73 kids received gifts delivered by Santa Claus.
Steve Livergood of Clearfield and his wife Kelly came up with the idea to serve a Christmas Eve dinner when, following a family tragedy, they were looking for ways to benefit to the community they had leaned on to get them through a dark period in their lives. “We wanted to give back to the community,” Steve Livergood said. He said he pitched the idea of a Christmas Eve dinner to several of his friends and they agreed to help him.
He said through the help of those friends and family members and donations from local businesses they were able to cook and serve a meal for more than 70 less-fortunate people and Christmas gifts for one family. After the meal was over, Livergood asked volunteers whether they were interested in continuing the practice. All were willing, he said. “They said absolutely,” he added.
Several years later the Clearfield Cycle Club offered to deliver meals — a feature of the meal that still exists more than 20 years later as residents of Clearfield, Curwensville and West Decatur are able to call up to a few days before the meal to reserve them by only provding their address, a return telephone number and the number of meals they need.
Through the years, organizations and more businesses have come on board to donate and help out. “There are so many people, organizations and businesses involved with this. Everyone has been so great. I also have a lot of people who are willing to help but want no credit for what they do. They want to remain anonymous,” Livergood explained.
Livergood said he also has people who purchase gifts using a list of children that is able to be compiled through “connections” he said. Those gifts are wrapped early in the morning of Dec. 24 by a band of volunteers, he refers to as “Santa’s elves.” “You just need to be there Christmas Eve morning to see all those people helping and doing whatever needs to be done. It’s amazing,” he said.
The effort has expanded and more organizations have come on board and in recent years Santa Claus is escorted, by local fire departments, to the homes where children receiving gifts reside to make a personalized delivery.
“That’s what Christmas is all about, seeing those faces and the joy on them from such simple things like meals and some gifts,” Livergood said.
In 2018, more than 900 people enjoyed dinners and the group was able to provide Christmas gifts last year to 73 children. “I never thought we would get to this point. I am just so proud of everyone who steps forward and wants to help out. The smiles we see on the faces of those receiving a meal or getting a gift makes all the effort worth it.”