Five different Clearfield Alliance girls found the hoop on Friday night against Williamsport Christian in a 23-17 victory.
Elizabeth Shimmel led the way with nine points.
LeeAnn Graham added eight steals, four rebounds and two points.
Emily McTavish had seven rebounds and four steals, while Susan Mann had four points and four steals.
Skylynn Teats tallied six points, while Kaija Ramkawsky had two.
Clearfield Alliance improved to 3-17 overall. The Lady Crusaders host Centre County Christian on Tuesday.
Williamsport Christian—17
M. Henderson 3 1-4 7, Myer 0 0-0 0, A. Henderson 1 0-0 2, E. Henderson 2 0-2 4, Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Tislund 0 0-0 0, Toth 0 1-4 1, Baker 1 1-4 3, Carr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3-14 17.
Clearfield Alliance—23
Graham 1 0-0 2, S. Teats 3 0-2 6, Shimmel 4 1-1 9, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 0 0-0 0, Mann 2 0-0 4, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 1-3 23.
Score by Quarters
WC 4 2 3 8—17
CACS 8 4 7 4—23