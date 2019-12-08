HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield Alliance girls basketball team was upended by Centre County Christian 29-10 in the consolation game of the Huntingdon Christian Tournament on Saturday.
Emily McTavish led the Lady Crusaders with four points and nine rebounds.
CACS (0-4) hosts DuBois Christian on Tuesday.
Clearfield Alliance—10
Graham 0 0-0 0, Teats 0 0-0 0, Shimmel 1 0-3 2, McTavish 2 0-0 4, Manno 1 0-0 2, Mann 1 0-0 2, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0-3 10.
Centre County Christian—29
Poorman 7 1-6 15, Sides 3 0-0 6, K. Shipe 0 0-2 0, Traxler 3 0-0 8, Ala. Shephard 0 0-0 0, Ale. Shephard 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Gore 0 0-0 0, C. Shipe 0 0-0 0, Lu 0-0 0 0, Andrews 0 0-0 0, R. Shipe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1-8 29.
Three-pointers: Traxler 2.
Score by Quarters
CACS 2 0 2 6—10
CCC 6 11 7 5—29