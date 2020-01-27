The Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team fell behind Clymer Baptist 27-3 after one quarter and couldn’t catch up in a 71-33 loss.
The Crusaders were led by Aaron McCloskey’s 22 points.
CACS dropped to 1-16 overall and 0-8 in ACAA play. The Crusaders host Huntingdon Christian Academy this evening.
Clymer Baptist—71
S. Meckley 16 3-4 36, Shank 5 0-0 10, N. Meckley 8 0-0 17, Helman 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 0-0 2, Velardo 1 0-0 2, Rattigan 0 0-2 0, Muhaw 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 3-6 71.
Clearfield Alliance—33
McCloskey 9 1-2 22, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Crawford 3 0-0 6, B. Michael 2 0-0 5, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1-2 33.
Three-pointers: McCloskey 3, B. Michael. S. Meckley, N. Meckley.
Score by Quarters
Clymer 27 25 9 10—71
CACS 3 9 8 13—33