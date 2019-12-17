HUNTINGDON — Aaron McCloskey had 13 points for the Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team in a 52-18 loss to Calvary Christian on Tuesday.
McCloskey also had seven rebounds, while Remington Crawford had six.
CACS dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the ACAA. The Crusaders return to action on Thursday at Clymer Christian Academy.
Clearfield Alliance—18
McCloskey 5 3-6 13, Passmore 0 3-4 3, Crawford 0 0-0 0, B. Michael 0 2-2 2, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 8-14 18.
Calvary Christian—52
Martin 5 0-0 12, Vaughn 3 0-0 6, Zerbe 2 0-0 4, Kuhatos 7 0-0 14, Montoro 4 3-4 11, Bush 2 0-0 4, Hawn 0 0-0 0, Lapp 0 1-1 1. Totals: 23 4-5 52.
Three-pointers: Martin 2.
Score by Quarters
CACS 1 4 4 9—18
CCC 16 19 14 3—52