EBENSBURG — Elizabeth Shimmel had 14 points on Friday night in Clearfield Alliance’s 46-24 loss to Cambria County Christian in girls basketball action.
Shimmel also had five rebounds and five steals for the Lady Crusaders.
Clearfield Alliance dropped to 2-10 overall and 0-4 in the ACAA. The Lady Crusaders host Great Commission on Tuesday.
Clearfield Alliance—24
Graham 1 2-4 4, Teats 1 0-0 2, Shimmel 6 2-6 14, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 0 0-0 0, Mann 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 4-10 24.
Cambria County Christian—46
Fenchak 9 2-8 20, M. Porboski 6 0-2 12, S. Poborski 5 0-0 10, Ergeshova 1 0-0 2, S. Spiridigliozzi 0 0-0 0, J. Spiridigliozzi, Kurcin 0 0-0 0, Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 2-10 46.
Score by Quarters
CACS 1 6 5 12—24
CCC 12 10 18 6—46