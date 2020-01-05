The Clearfield Alliance Christian School girls basketball team finished third on Saturday at their tournament.
The Lady Crusaders fell to Grace Prep 20-12 in the opener, before defeating Great Commission 18-4 in the consolation game.
In the consey game, Emily McTavish led CACS with six points. Olivia Gallaher had four points and five steals, while Elizabeth Shimmel also had four points.
In the first game, LeeAnn Graham and Shimmel each had four points.
Juniata Mennonite defeated Grace Prep to win the title.
CACS (2-8) returns to action today, hosting Latrobe Bible Baptist Academy at 6 p.m.
Clearfield Alliance—12
Graham 2 0-2 4, Teats 0 0-0 0, Shimmel 2 0-0 4, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 1 0-0 2, Mann 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 1 0-0 2, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 0-2 12.
Grace Prep—20
Boyer 0 0-0 0, Fisher 1 0-0 2, Ley 3 1-2 7, Smith 1 0-0 2, Zubler 4 1-2 9, Nguyen 0 0-0 0, Kenny 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 2-4 20.
Score by Quarters
Grace Prep 6 14—20
CACS 0 12—12
Consolation Game
Clearfield Alliance—18
Graham 0 0-6 0, S. Teats 1 0-0 2, Shimmel 2 0-0 4, McTavish 3 0-1 6, Manno 0 0-0 0, Mann 1 0-0 2, Gallaher 2 0-0 4, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0, J. Teats 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 0-7 18.
Great Commission—4
Willett 0 0-0 0, Pascual 0 0-0 0, Cidor 1 0-2 2, Longstreth 1 0-0 2, Moyer 0 0-0 0, Fleck 0 0-0 0, Hilderbrand 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 0-2 4.
Score by Quarters
Great Commission 4 0— 4
CACS 12 6—18