DuBOIS — Clearfield Alliance was defeated 81-38 by DuBois Christian in boys basketball action on Friday night.
Aaron McCloskey had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders. Remington Crawford added eight points.
Clearfield Alliance fell to 1-14 overall and 0-7 in ACAA play. The Crusaders host Blair County Christian on Tuesday.
Clearfield Alliance—38
McCloskey 8 3-4 24, Passmore 2 0-0 4, Crawford 4 0-0 8, B. Michael 0 0-0 0, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Fitt 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-4 38.
DuBois Christian—81
Hallowell 2 0-0 4, C. Thomas 4 0-0 8, Z. Thomas 6 2-4 14, Hoover 9 0-0 18, Mowery 8 2-2 18, D. Thomas 2 0-0 4, Powell 3 1-2 7, Smith 4 0-0 8. Totals: 38 5-8 81.
Three-pointers: McCloskey 5.
Score by Quarters
CACS 5 17 7 9—38
DC 21 18 20 22—81