The Clearfield Alliance girls basketball team was defeated by visiting Blair County Christian on Thursday night.
LeeAnn Graham, Calli Manno and Olivia Gallaher each scored four points for the Lady Crusaders. Gallaher also had eight rebounds.
Clearfield Alliance dropped to 3-21 and 0-12 in the ACAA. The Lady Crusaders travel to Great Commission on Monday.
Blair County Christian—44
Dull 2 0-2 4, Hetager 0 0-2 0, L. Hileman 2 0-0 4, Hoover 3 1-3 8, Hilleman 2 1-2 5, McCoy 2 1-2 5, Cowart 0 0-0 0, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Miller 3 0-0 6, Snyder 4 1-2 10, K. Hileman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-13 44.
Clearfield Alliance—14
Graham 2 0-0 4, Teats 0 0-0 0, Shimmel 1 0-0 2, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 2 0-0 4, Mann 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 2 0-0 4, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-0 14.
Three-pointers: Hoover, Snyder.
Score by Quarters
BCC 13 15 7 9—44
CACS 2 4 6 2—14