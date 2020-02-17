The Clearfield Alliance girls basketball team was topped by Great Commission on Monday night 22-16.
Elizabeth Shimmel led CACS with five points, five rebounds and four steals. LeeAnn Graham added seven rebounds and four points.
CACS dropped to 3-21 overall and 0-12 in the ACAA. The Lady Crusaders host Seeds of Faith on Thursday.
Clearfield Alliance—16
Graham 2 0-0 4, S. Teats 1 1-2 3, Shimmel 2 1-4 5, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 1 0-0 2, Mann 1 0-0 2, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0, J. Teats 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2-6 16.
Great Commission—22
Willett 4 0-0 8, Pascual 2 0-0 4, Cidor 0 0-2 0, Longstreth 1 0-0 2, Moyer 2 0-0 4, Fleck 0 0-0 0, Hildebrand 0 0-0 0, Stonebreaker 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 0-2 22.
Score by Quarters
CACS 4 2 6 4—16
GC 6 10 2 4—22