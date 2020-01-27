The Clearfield Alliance girls basketball team lost 41-40 in overtime to visiting Clymer Baptist on Monday night.
The Lady Crusaders were led by Elizabeth Shimmel’s 12 points and 10 steals. Olivia Gallaher added 10 points.
CACS dropped to 2-16 overall and 0-8 in ACAA action. The Crusaders host Huntingdon Christian this evening.
Clymer Baptist—41
Mortimer 0 1-2 1, Ingmire 7 2-3 16, Pounds 3 2-4 8, Covato 4 0-0 8, Shank 1 4-5 6, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 9-14 41.
Clearfield Alliance—40
Graham 2 0-0 4, Teats 3 0-0 6, Shimmel 5 2-6 12, McTavish 4 0-2 8, Manno 0 0-0 0, Mann 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 4 2-2 10, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-10 40.
Score by Quarters
Clymer 6 10 15 6 4—41
CACS 11 10 8 8 3—40