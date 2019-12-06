HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield Alliance Christian girls basketball fell to host Huntingdon Christian 20-15 on Friday night.
Skylynn Teats and Emily McTavish each had four points, while McTavish also had nine rebounds. LeeAnn Graham added eight rebounds.
The Lady Crusaders (0-2) play again this morning against an unknown opponent.
Clearfield Alliance—15
Graham 1 1-2 3, Teats 2 0-0 4, Shimmel 1 0-0 2, McTavish 2 0-0 4, Manno 1 0-0 2, Mann 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-2 15.
Huntingdon Christian—20
Morningstar 3 0-2 6, Ginther 7 0-0 14, A. Deurksen 0 0-0 0, J. Deurksen 0 0-0 0, H. Deurksen 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Derusken 0 0-0 0, Peachey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 0-2 20.
Score by Quarters
CACS 8 0 2 5—15
HC 6 4 4 6—20