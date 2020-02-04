The Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team was clipped by Centre County Christian 58-45 on Tuesday night.
Aaron McCloskey had 27 points, 13 rebounds and four steals to pace the Crusaders.
Remington Crawford added nine points and five rebounds. Richard Passmore had nine rebounds and six steals.
CACS (2-18) returns to action on Friday at Great Commission.
Centre County Christian—58
Ault 2 2-4 6, Bickle 1 0-0 2, Gates 2 0-0 4, Irvin 3 2-2 8, Grove 1 0-0 2, Gore 12 0-2 24, Zimmerman 6 0-2 12. Totals: 27 4-10 58.
Clearfield Alliance—45
McCloskey 11 1-2 27, Passmore 1 2-2 4, Crawford 4 0-0 9, Blowers 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 1 0-0 2, Fitt 0 1-4 1. Totals: 18 4-8 45.
Three-pointers: McCloskey 4, Crawford.
Score by Quarters
CCC 14 23 7 13—45
CACS 20 8 10 20—58