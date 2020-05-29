After he and his wife, Ashlyn, spent their honeymoon this offseason in Wyoming, taking in the sights at Jackson Hole, Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, Holmes started reading “Deep Into Yellowstone: A Year’s Immersion in Grandeur and Controversy,” a book by Rick Lamplugh chronicling the many complex layers of the beautiful park.
“I’ve almost become accustomed to really wanting to optimize something,” Holmes said over the phone last week. “At first I thought it was going to be a time crunch with my ankle. I wanted to get back as soon as possible and thought, ‘What are ways to speed this process up?’
“He’s been great,” Holmes said of Patrick. “And honestly, the whole training staff has been really helpful. They’ll research anything you want. That dialogue has been great. I think everybody has been finding ways to stay occupied but also learn new things about how we can be a little better.”
To stay busy, Clay said he’s been doing a lot of the cooking. Steak, ahi tuna and salmon are his three go-tos.
Holmes has also started reading “The Only Skill That Matters,” which focuses on the process of learning, although he said it’s nowhere near as enjoyable as the book about Yellowstone.
Baseball-wise, Holmes said he’s “ready” to go if the season would ever start. “I’ve actually been good for a few weeks,” he added. And with rosters expanded to at least 30 players, there’s a good chance the Pirates will need Holmes to contribute, perhaps in a multi-inning role.