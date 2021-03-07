The Progress received the following statement regarding the River’s Landing project from Clearfield Borough on Friday following presstime. A story about the project was published in Saturday’s edition.
“Clearfield Borough is attempting to work with Clearly Ahead to obtain answers as to why plans for the River’s Landing project seem to have skewed from the original design. The project design and current appearance of the structure have been executed at the discretion of the developer, and we are exploring where the discrepancies occurred.”