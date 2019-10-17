In a story published in Monday’s edition concerning Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child, some additional information was provided to The Progress.
“There was a two-year gap between the volunteer knowing she should adopt Livia Young, and her actually being able to do so. When the volunteer knew she could adopt Livia, she had her transferred temporarily to a Christian home in Romania until the adoption could be complete,” West Central Pennsylvania Area Coordinator Karla Sunderlin said.
Also the official head count of those attending the event Saturday was more than 100 people.