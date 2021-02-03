In the Cooper Township Supervisors article in Wednesday’s edition, it was stated that supervisors voted to increase tax collector Nila Force’s commission to 6 percent for local service, earned income and occupational tax. Force currently does not collect EIT tax. There is also not a “welfare tax” as stated by supervisors.
tkolesar
