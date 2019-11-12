In Saturday’s Bigler Township Christmas tree lighting story, it was debated on whether to have the ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 23 or Sunday, Nov. 24. Much of the discussion included a debate between residents against having it on Saturday and it was implied at the meeting that it would be on Sunday. However, the tree lighting ceremony will still take place at dusk at the township building on Saturday, Nov. 23.
tkolesar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Sayers defeats Shaw in D.A. race upset
-
Mike Pompeo was definitely NOT a Marine officer
-
Rachel's Locker opens at Moshannon Valley
-
2019 Mr. Gridiron raises more than $9,000
-
Bigler Twp. officials address alleged supervisor theft
-
Tanner's Hardware opens in Houtzdale
-
Philipsburg native Adams reaches baseball pinnacle, wins World Series
-
Bison fall to Bellefonte 35-21 in District 6-9 class 4A title game
-
Clearfield County Municipal Election results
-
CCCTC board hires Mo Valley teacher as new principal
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: