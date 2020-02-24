STATE COLLEGE — The March meeting of the 148th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Civil War Reenactment Group will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Restaurant, 1450 N. Atherton St., State College.
The Civil War reenactors will be discussing the annual meeting of the United States Volunteers Brigade held on Jan. 11 at the Gettysburg Hotel and Civil War reenacting events being held in 2020.
Upcoming Civil War reenacting events include the 155th Anniversary of the Battle of Bentonville, North Carolina, the weekend of March 20–22 and the 155th Anniversary of Appomattox Surrender in Virginia.
During the Civil War, seven of the ten companies of the 148th PA Regiment were recruited from Centre County and became known as “The Centre County Regiment.” The 148th PA Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Reenactment Group has over 20 active members from Centre, Clearfield, Mifflin, Juniata, and Blair counties.
The Regiment is actively recruiting new members. Anyone who is interested in learning more about Civil War reenacting or the Civil War in general is encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Lynn Herman at 861-0770.