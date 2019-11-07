The Central Intermediate Unit 10 has awarded three districts with funds that are raised by CIU Employees. The E.D.U.C.A.T.E. Funds are awarded bi-annually to projects with a maximum award up to $1,000. These funds comes from CIU 10 employee contributions allowing them to wear jeans on Fridays. The goal of the E.D.U.C.A.T.E. Program is to provide a monetary award directly to schools in Centre, Clearfield, and Clinton Counties.
This round of funds were awarded to three projects:
- Ms. Shaina Franson from Curwensville Area School District’s project titled “Fine Motor ‘FUN’damentals” has been awarded $500.
- Ms. Ashley White from West Branch Area School District’s project titled “It’s Time to Get W.E.I.R.D. with Scholastic Books” has been awarded $361.
- Ms. Kaysey Beury from Bellefonte Area School District’s project titled “To Kill a Mockingbird and the Civil Rights Unit”has been awarded $960.